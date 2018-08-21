Do You Have A Desk Job? Here's How Physical Activity At Office Will Reduce Stress

Some physical exercise at desk job can reduce your stress

A recent study reveals that some amount of physical activity at the office can help reduce psychological stress during or after working hours. According to the new research led by the University of Arizona workers in an open office seating had less daytime stress and their daytime activity was also more as compared to workers in private offices and cubicles. The study revealed that sitting at your desk for long hours without regular breaks can affect your overall health.

The basic aim of the study was to evaluate the workers' activity and stress levels both inside and outside the office environments. The study assessed around 231 people who worked in federal office buildings; their work stress and activity sensors around the clock for three workdays and two nights.

The study also showed that workers in open bench seating arrangements were 32% more physically active at office than those in private offices and 20% more active than those in cubicles. Significantly, workers who were more physically active at office had 14% less physiological stress after working hours as compared to those with less physical activity at work.

By doing some physical activity while at work will help improve your mindset and energy levels. Productivity is known to rise gradually when employees are able to get physical activity into their working day.

Senior study author Sternberg said "This research highlights how office design, driven by office workstation type, could be an important health-promoting factor."

Office workers with physical inactivity are with poor health outcomes. Therefore it is important for you need to stay active throughout the day in order to prevent the damage that excessive sitting can do to your body. According to a 2015 report published by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, workplace-related illnesses cost the U.S. economy more than 225 billion USD a year.

Some ways to add physical activity to your office routine:

After every one hour you should get out of your chair. You can walk while talking on phone or avoid instant messaging on emails. Instead, you can walk up to the colleagues' desk.

You can take a brisk walk or some gentle stretching in between work

Try closing your eyes and sit up straight. Take 20 deep and heavy breaths in and out while focusing on something. It can help you lifting your mood.

Lead study author Casey Lindberg said "Objective measurements using wearable sensors can inform policies and practices that affect the health and well-being of hundreds of millions of office workers worldwide."

The study was led by the UA Institute on Place, Wellbeing and Performance, directed by Dr. Esther Sternberg, and the UA Centre for Integrative Medicine, in collaboration with Aclima Inc. and the Baylor College of Medicine. The research is under the Wellbuilt for Wellbeing program, funded by the U.S. General Services Administration.

The study appeared in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine. (ANI)

