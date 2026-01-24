Exercise In Middle Age Matters More Than You Think, Long-Term Study Finds

Staying physically active beyond youth and into middle age may significantly reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure later in life, according to a long-term US study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The research followed more than 5,100 adults from four US cities over nearly 30 years, tracking their exercise habits, blood pressure levels, and lifestyle factors such as smoking and alcohol use. Researchers found that while many people are physically active in their teens and early 20s, exercise levels drop sharply between the ages of 18 and 40 - a period when the risk of hypertension begins to rise.

High blood pressure, often called the "silent killer", affects billions worldwide and increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and dementia. The study showed that people who maintained higher-than-recommended levels of exercise - about five hours of moderate activity per week - had a much lower risk of developing hypertension, especially if they continued exercising into their 60s.

Lead author Dr Jason Nagata from the University of California, San Francisco said nearly half of young adults in the study did not meet ideal activity levels, which was strongly linked to the onset of high blood pressure later in life.

The study also highlighted racial disparities. Physical activity among Black participants declined more sharply with age compared to White participants, and rates of hypertension were significantly higher among Black men and women by midlife. Researchers linked these differences to social and economic challenges, including work, family responsibilities, and limited access to safe spaces for exercise.

Experts say the findings underline the need for health programs that support regular physical activity throughout adulthood - not just in youth