5 Regular Screenings That Can Help Evaluate Your Heart's Health

Maintaining a healthy heart is of utmost importance for overall well-being and longevity. The heart is responsible for pumping blood throughout the body, delivering oxygen and nutrients to organs and tissues. A healthy heart supports not only cardiovascular function but also impacts overall health, including energy levels, mental clarity, and emotional stability. However, heart disease is a major health concern globally. According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deah globally. But most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural and environmental risk factors.

Regular screenings are one of the effective tools that can help assess heart health and identify major risk factors early on. These tests allow you to detect conditions before they contribute to irreversible damage. Timely interventions further help prevent heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events. By monitoring key indicators, you and your doctor can develop a proactive approach to maintaining heart health. Here's a list of 5 regular screenings that can help measure major risk factors and should be part of a regular health routine.

5 key tests for cardiovascular health

Many cardiovascular conditions develop silently without early symptoms. Most experts recommend starting basic screenings as early as age 20.

1. Blood pressure (BP)

This test measures the force of blood against the walls of your arteries. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Regular monitoring helps identify any concerning trends early, allowing for lifestyle changes or treatments to maintain healthy levels.

Frequency: Every visit or at least once a year if results are normal (below 120/80 mm Hg); more often if elevated.

2. Lipid profile (Cholesterol)

A lipid profile assesses your cholesterol levels, including LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol), and triglycerides. Elevated LDL or triglycerides can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Frequency: By screening annually, you can track your cholesterol levels and take necessary steps to maintain a healthy balance.

3. HbA1c (Blood Sugar)

This test measures average blood sugar levels over the previous two to three months. It helps determine whether you have insulin resistance or prediabetes, which are significant risk factors for heart disease.

Frequency: An annual check can assist in early intervention to manage blood sugar levels and reduce cardiovascular risks.

4. ApoB or Lp(a)

These tests measure specific lipoproteins that are more precisely correlated with the risk of heart disease than traditional cholesterol measurements. ApoB indicates the number of harmful particles in the blood, while Lp(a) is linked to increased plaque formation.

Frequency: Testing for these in your 20s or 30s provides crucial insights that can guide early lifestyle modifications to protect heart health.

5. Body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference

Your BMI and Waist circumference should be assessed during regular checkups to evaluate obesity-related heart risks.

While these are routine annual tests for healthy individuals with no symptoms, those with specific medical reasons or an existing heart condition may require an echo, ECG, exercise stress test and CAC scan.

Overall, keeping a close eye on these important parameters through regular screenings empowers individuals to take an active role in their heart health and make informed decisions based on their unique risk factors.

