Delicious And Rich In Protein, These Are The Perfect Lunch Options For People In Desk Jobs

People in desk jobs must pay special attention to their meals throughout the day. This is because desk jobs usually involve sitting in one place for a long period of time, and this has been associated with a series of health risks. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, as part of her fitness project last year, suggested that it is important that a person plans 3 meals of the day before going for work. Given that people at desk jobs are at higher risks of weight gain, it is important that they consume a healthy diet throughout the day.

In this article, we talk about some high protein lunch options for people at desk jobs. A diet high in protein can help in building muscle mass and can also help you keep you full for longer.

Nutritionist Monisha Ashokan says that the body requires complete proteins for muscle build-up and repair. "Protein sources that lack one or more amino acids help in fulfilling the energy requirement rather than repair of muscles," she says.

So here are three meal options that are rich in all 9 amino acids, as suggested by nutritionist Monisha Ashokan:

1. Chicken:Chicken contains all 9 essential amino acids and is a rich source of protein. Since it contains all amino acids, it effectively used for body building and repair. People at desk jobs can prepare chicken salad,boiled chicken or grilled chicken, as a healthy lunch option.

2. Soya: Soya protein it is a great alternative for chicken for all vegetarians. It is one of the few vegetarians food items that contains all essential amino acids. Various delicacies can be prepared with soya and adding it to your diet can provide you with enough protein to keep you full for longer and prevent hunger pangs at work.

3. Rajma rice: Yes, you read that right! "Your favourite rajma rice is high in protein and a complete protein if taken together," says Monisha. Rajma lacks the acid methionine which is present in rice, and thus it makes for a dish with complete amino acid profile. However, do keep portion control in mind.

Other high-protein foods for lunch for people in desk jobs include eggs, brown rice, quinoa, dal rice, a variety of lentils, broccoli, cottage cheese, nuts and seeds, to name a few.

Desk jobs can increase risks of excess body fat around the waist, abnormal cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels and high blood pressure to name a few. When you sit, you use lesser energy than you do when you stand or move. According to MayoClinic, an analysis of 13 studies done on sitting time and activity levels suggest that people who sat for more than eight hours in a day and have no physical activity in their lifestyle, are at risk of dying similar to the risks of dying posed by obesity and smoking.

Thus, for everyone at desk jobs or for those who lead a sedentary lifestyle, it is important that you eat right and include some kind of physical activity in your routine.

(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.