Explained: Why Did Perplexity Offer $34.5 Billion To Buy Google Chrome

Perplexity AI has made an unsolicited offer to acquire Google's Chrome browser for $34.5 billion, a price tag nearly double its own valuation.

The AI startup, valued at $18 billion as of July, says several investors have already committed to financing the deal.

The Aravind Srinivas-led company confirmed that its bid for Google Chrome included keeping the browser's Chromium engine open source and investing around $3 billion in its development.

The startup also promised that Google would remain the default search engine on Chrome, rather than replacing it with Perplexity's own AI-powered search.

Why The Offer?

Last year, the US Department of Justice, after winning an antitrust case against Google, proposed forcing the company to sell Chrome. The DOJ called it "a critical search access point" that entrenches Google's monopoly.

"To remedy these harms, the [Initial Proposed Final Judgment] requires Google to divest Chrome..."

Google called the move "wildly overbroad" and accused the DOJ of pushing "a radical interventionist agenda."

Google is also facing allegations that it pays Apple more than $15 billion annually to retain default search status on Apple devices.

What Will Perplexity Gain?

The bid lands in the middle of a fierce generative AI battle. Tech giants like Meta and OpenAI are dangling massive paychecks for talent, while both startups and established players spend tens of billions annually on AI infrastructure. Chrome's reach would give Perplexity unmatched access to users and search traffic.

If the company pulls off the acquisition, it would gain a direct foothold in the browser market, and put itself in direct competition with Google's core search business.

Not Perplexity's First Big Swing

Earlier this year, Perplexity explored merging with TikTok, whose US operations face political and legal uncertainty. That proposal is now on hold.

The company is best known for its AI-powered search engine that delivers concise answers with links to original sources, and it recently launched its own AI browser, Comet.

Google Faces DOJ Antitrust Probe

In May, the DOJ began investigating whether Google violated antitrust laws through its licensing agreement with AI startup Character.AI.

The deal, signed in 2024, gave Google a non-exclusive license to Character.AI's large language model technology and led to the hiring of its co-founders - both former Google employees.

Google maintains it holds no ownership stake in Character.AI, which remains independent, and says it will cooperate with inquiries.