8 Stretching Exercises You Can Do At Home During Winter For Flexibility

Winter is a time when people don't feel like working out. However, exercising regularly is extremely important. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that adults between the age 18 and 64 years should "do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both." If you're unable to do any high intensity exercise, you should at least do some exercises that help to maintain your flexibility.

Winter's chill tends to strengthen muscle, which can impact your flexibility. Therefore, performing certain stretching exercises at home can be beneficial. These exercises target the hamstrings, hips, shoulders, and back, which helps to reduce stiffness and aches. You can also do these exercises after you do the warm-up exercises. Here are some stretching exercises that you can do at home during winter to improve flexibility.

Stretching Exercises To Do At Home During Winter

1. Standing Forward Bend

Stand with feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Then, hinge at your hips and fold forward and reach toward the floor or shins. If you feel any tightness, you can bend your knees to protect your back. This stretch helps to lengthen the hamstrings and calves. It also improves lower body flexibility, circulation and releases spinal tension. Regular practice can also help improve posture.

2. Low Lunge

Step one foot forward into a lunge, front knee over ankle, and back knee on the floor. Then sink hips forward gently, with arms overhead or on your front thigh. Switch sides. Hip flexors tend to tighten from prolonged sitting which can lead to lower back pain. This pose helps to open the front hips, stretch quads, and improve stride length for better mobility.

3. Cat-Cow Pose

Get on all fours, and alternate arching your back up and dipping it down. For the cat pose, tuck your chin and round the spine and for the cow pose, lift your head and drop the belly. Perform this for 5-10 breaths. This dynamic flow can help mobilise the entire spine, countering the forward curl. It also helps to warm the core, improve spinal flexibility, and massage the internal organs for digestion.

4. Seated Forward Fold

Sit with legs extended. Then fold forward from hips, reaching for toes. This exercise helps to stretch the lower back and also calm the nervous system, reducing stress. It also lengthens the posterior chain, improves sciatic relief, and prepares your body for other yoga asanas.

5. Thread the Needle

Get on all fours, slide one arm under the opposite arm, resting shoulder on the floor, and head relaxed. Then, switch sides. This twist helps release rhomboids and rotator cuffs, opening the chest for deeper breaths. It also eases neck strain from screen time, improving arm swing and reducing winter headaches.

6. Butterfly Pose

Sit with the soles of feet together, and knees falling open. Hold feet and gently press knees down with elbows. Lean forward slightly. Your inner thighs tend to tighten from sitting which can restrict hip rotation. This exercise opens the pelvis, helps in lymphatic drainage, and benefits reproductive health. It can also be beneficial for people who suffer from PCOS.

7. Downward-Facing Dog

Start on all fours, then lift your hips to form an inverted V. Press your hands into the floor, and look at your navel. Hold this pose for 30 seconds while breathing. The inversion stretches the calves, hamstrings, back, and shoulders while strengthening arms. It also decompresses the spine and floods the brain with oxygen.

8. Child's Pose

Kneel down and make sure your big toes touch while your knees are wide. Sit back on your heels, then fold forward with your body resting on thighs and arms extended ahead or at the sides and forehead on the mat. Breathe deeply for 1-5 minutes. It helps to stretch the hips, quads and ankles. This exercise also activates the parasympathetic system, easing anxiety that's common during winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.