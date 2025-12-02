9 Exercises That Burn The Most Calories, Help Shed Extra Weight Faster

Exercising regularly is extremely important. It not only helps in weight management but also staying active, preventing diseases and more. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that adults between 18 and 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both.

Most people who workout regularly aim to maximise the calories burnt. However, not all exercises burn equal calories even if they are more strenuous or difficult. There are some exercises which burn more calories than others. Here, take a look at some exercises which burn the most calories.

Exercises Which Burn The Most Calories

Running

Running is one of the highest calorie-burning exercises, with faster speeds increasing the calorie burn even more. It uses large muscle groups continuously, which elevates heart rate, and boosts metabolism. Running not only burns calories during the activity but also increases calorie expenditure after exercise. Its accessibility and efficiency make it one of the best options for calorie burning.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT includes short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest or low-intensity periods. This method uses several muscle groups and increases heart rate dramatically, which results in high net calorie burn in a short time. HIIT sessions can burn as many as 15 calories per minute while also improving aerobic and anaerobic fitness. The afterburn effect from HIIT helps maintain the increased calorie consumption hours after your workout.

Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is a full-body workout that rapidly increases heart rate and calorie burn. It engages muscles in the legs, core, shoulders, and arms, making it efficient for fat loss. This activity can burn about 300 calories in 30 minutes, depending on intensity.

Swimming

Swimming burns calories efficiently due to water resistance, working almost all muscle groups including core, arms, and legs. It's an excellent cardiovascular workout that also tones muscles. Different strokes like freestyle and butterfly vary in intensity, with caloric burn ranging considerably. Swimming is also joint-friendly, making it suitable for individuals at various fitness levels.

Burpees

Burpees are an exercise that combines squats, jumps, and push-ups. This full-body movement increases heart rate and calorie burn, engaging both the upper and lower body muscles. It can burn calories comparable to running or HIIT while also improving strength, stamina, and coordination. Burpees are effective for those who want a high calorie burn.

Cycling (Outdoor or Stationary)

Cycling uses the large leg muscles for long periods, which increases your heart rate and helps in calorie burning. Stationary cycling reduces joint strain while maintaining high caloric burn. Faster speeds or uphill cycling increase energy expenditure, with 30 minutes burning more than 250 calories.

Rowing

Rowing is a low-impact, total-body workout which engages the legs, core, and upper body muscles. The continuous push-pull motion increases calorie consumption and also benefits cardiovascular health. Moderate to high-intensity rowing sessions can burn between 200-400 calories per half hour. Its combination of strength and endurance training makes it a balanced calorie-burning exercise.

Dancing

Dancing is a fun and effective calorie burner that varies in intensity based on style and pace. High-energy dance workouts like Zumba burn more calories by keeping the heart rate elevated and involving full-body movement.

Strength Training

While strength training burns fewer calories during activity compared to cardio, it boosts metabolism by increasing lean muscle mass, which burns more calories at rest. Intense weightlifting with compound movements increases calorie burn after exercise (EPOC). Incorporating strength training alongside cardiovascular work makes for an effective fat loss strategy.

All of these exercises maximise calorie burning by engaging large muscle groups, increasing heart rate, and sustaining elevated metabolic rates during and after workouts. Choosing a mix of these workouts and adjusting intensity or duration can optimise calorie burn that's required for weight management and overall fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.