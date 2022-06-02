How To Protect Your Skin From Bleach And Chlorine In The Swimming Pool

Moisturise before entering the pool to avoid dry skin

Swimming is known as a great exercise for the full body but it also helps to rejuvenate the mind. But sometimes, swimming in public pools can take a toll on not only hair but it can affect skin also. It can cause flaky and itchy skin. Because in some public swimming pools, the pH levels of the water are not checked even once during the day.

Checking the pH level of the swimming pool is an activity that has to be carried out every two hours to prevent damage to skin and hair. Chlorine in the pools can kill the infection-causing bacteria and germs, but it only damages the upper layer of oil called sebum which helps to prevent the scalp and skin from becoming dry.

The chlorine in the pools can cause flaky and itchy skin, and for sensitive skin, it causes rashes. So, before going to the swimming pool, always remember to fully moisturize the body which helps to prevent the drying effects of chlorinated water. The chlorine and bleach in the swimming pools can even aggravate severe skin problems such as eczema.

Here are things to keep in mind:

Apply lotion

Before going to swimming pools, apply a perfect swim body lotion. It will help to create a protective barrier around the skin that neutralizes chlorine absorption in the skin.

Apply oil

Before going to the swimming pool, always apply some essential oil like olive oil, coconut oil, or baby oil. It will create a barrier between the chlorine water and the skin.

Take shower before entering the pool

Before going to swim, it's always necessary to take a shower because if the skin is dry, it will help to quickly absorb the chlorinated water. Otherwise, the chlorine and bleach water can reach deeper layers of the skin and cause more damage. Taking shower before going to swim helps to prevent the skin from absorbing a lot of chlorinated water. Not only this but take a quick shower after swimming as well, this will help to prevent the chlorinated water from drying on the skin.

Add Vitamin C To Your Regimen

Vitamin C is known as an antioxidant that helps to protect the skin against UV damage. It can also help to reduce sun tan by inhibiting tyrosinase which is a melanin-producing enzyme in the skin.

Keep the body Hydrated

Dehydrated skin mostly looks dry and rough. On the other hand, hydrated skin stays supple. Before going to swimming pools, drink plenty of water. So that the skin is properly hydrated while swimming. A hydrated body can also help to purify the skin, replenishing lost moisture in the skin, and flushing out chlorine or other toxins from the body.

Apply sunscreen before going to the swimming pool

As it not only protects the skin from the UVA and UVB rays while swimming, but it can also form a protective layer on the skin and prevent the water from the swimming pool from coming in direct contact with the skin. For this, always wear broad-spectrum sunscreen for at least 15- 20 minutes before stepping into the swimming pool.

Use towel gently

Always keep in mind to not rub the skin with a towel as friction after swimming as it can remove the skin's natural moisture barrier and can also irritate the skin.

Use lip balm

Spending long hours in chlorine-treated water can contribute to cracked lips. So, always use lip balm before going to pools as it will help to prevent the lips from bleeding.

Exfoliation

Exfoliating the skin at a regular interval can help to remove the pigmented dead skin cells from the skin. It can also help to reduce the appearance of dark and dull-looking skin. For regular swimmers, chemical exfoliators containing hydroxy acids are a good option as they work by dissolving dead skin cells.

Always avoid indoor swimming pools

Indoor swimming pools are not very well ventilated and trap the gasses from the chemicals. It can cause even more skin problems, so always choose an outdoor swimming pool.

Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Renowned Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dadu Medical Centre

