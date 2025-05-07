Smoking Impacts Your Heart; Tips That Can Help Improve Your Cardiovascular Health

Smoking significantly impacts your heart health. It damages the lining of the arteries, leading to the build-up of fatty deposits this narrows the arteries and increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Smoking also raises blood pressure, reduces oxygen in the blood, increases heart rate and makes blood more likely to clot. All of these factors strain the heart and increase the chances of cardiovascular diseases. The good news is that quitting smoking, along with adopting heart-healthy habits, can dramatically reduce these risks over time. Keep reading as we share a list of tips you can implement to improve your heart health as a smoker.

Here are tips to improve heart health in smokers

1. Quit smoking completely

The single most important step is to quit smoking. Each cigarette contributes to artery damage. Within just 20 minutes of quitting, heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop. Within a year, the risk of coronary heart disease is half that of a smoker. Using nicotine replacement therapies, counseling, or prescription medications can double your chances of quitting successfully.

2. Follow a heart-healthy diet

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins (especially fish rich in omega-3s), and healthy fats can counteract some of the oxidative damage caused by smoking. Avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and trans fats, which can further raise bad cholesterol and inflammation.

3. Engage in regular physical activity

Exercise strengthens the heart muscle, lowers blood pressure, and improves cholesterol levels. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Even walking 30 minutes a day can significantly reduce heart disease risk.

4. Monitor and control blood pressure

Smoking elevates blood pressure, which adds strain to the heart. Regular monitoring can help catch hypertension early. Lifestyle changes like salt reduction, exercise, and stress management, or medications if necessary, can help keep it in check.

5. Maintain healthy cholesterol levels

Smoking lowers HDL (good) cholesterol and raises LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides. Get your lipid profile checked regularly. Incorporate foods like oats, flaxseeds, nuts, and fatty fish to help control cholesterol levels naturally, alongside medication if prescribed.

6. Manage stress effectively

Smokers often light up in response to stress, which creates a harmful cycle. Chronic stress itself is a risk factor for heart disease. Techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or even simple hobbies like reading or gardening can help reduce stress levels and reduce the urge to smoke.

7. Limit alcohol intake

While moderate alcohol may have some protective heart benefits, excessive drinking increases heart disease risk, especially in smokers. If you drink, keep it to no more than one drink per day for women and two for men. Avoid using alcohol as a stress reliever or smoking trigger.

8. Stay hydrated and avoid sugary beverages

Hydration supports circulation and metabolism. Sugary drinks, often consumed with cigarettes, contribute to obesity, insulin resistance, and inflammation which are factors that strain the heart. Opt for water, herbal teas, or infused waters instead.

If you're a smoker, taking action, even gradually, it can make a tremendous difference in your heart health. Quitting is the best move, but every positive change helps reduce the risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.