Weight Loss Tips: 9 Most Calorie-Burning Exercises

Working out can significantly help in weight loss by increasing calories expenditure, improving metabolism and promoting fat loss while preserving muscle mass. When you exercises, your body uses stores energy (calories) to fuel movement and when you burn more calories than you consume, it leads to weight loss. Some exercises burn more calories than other due to their intensity, duration and the muscle groups involved. In this article, we share a list of exercises you can add to your workouts to ensure maximum calorie burn.

Here are some of the most calorie-burning exercises

1. Jump rope

Jumping rope is one of the most effective-calorie burning exercises as it engages multiple muscle groups, improving circulation and elevating heart rate quickly. A vigorous jump rope session can burn around 600-1,000 calories per hour, depending on speed and intensity. It is a high-impact workout that strengthens the legs, core and arms while enhancing cardiovascular endurance.

2. Sprinting

Sprinting is a powerful anaerobic exercise that burns around 600-900 calories per hour. It involves explosive movements that activate fast-twitch muscle fibres which further increases overall metabolism and fat burn.



3. Rowing

Rowing provides a full-body workout, engaging the legs, core and upper body. It can help you burn 500-800 calories per hour depending on the intensity. Rowing is a low-impact exercise, making it suitable for people with joint issues.

4. Swimming

Swimming is an excellent full-body workout that helps you burn from 500 to 700 calories per hour, depending on the speed and intensity. The water's resistance provides muscle toning benefits while being gentle on the joints, making it ideal for people with injuries or arthritis.

5. Cycling

No matter it is a stationary bike or outdoors, cycling can help burn 400-800 calories. High-intensity cycling such as spinning classes or sprinting on a bike, leads to more calorie burn and increased cardiovascular endurance.

6. HIIT

HIIT as you may know, stands for High-Intensity Interval Training which involves alternating between short bursts of intense exercise and brief rest periods. It can burn upto 500 to 900 calories per hour depending on the exercises being performed. HIIT can boost metabolism as it continues to burn calories even after the workout due to the afterburner effect i.e. excess post-exercise oxygen consumption.

7. Burpees

Burpees are also a full-body workout that can help you burn 500-700 calories per hour. This exercise combines performing a squat, hump and push-up. This makes it extremely effective for boosting heart rate and increasing strength.

8. Stair climbing

Stair climbing is highly effective and productive. It is a highly engaging lower-body workout that burns about 500-800 calories per hour. Whether using a stair climber machine or real stairs, incorporating intervals and resistance variations maximises calorie burn and muscle engagement.

9. Running

Running at a moderate pace can burn upto 600-1,000 calories per hour depending on various factors. Running engages the lower body, core and arms while improving cardiovascular health. You can also incorporate incline or interval training to increase the calorie burn.

These exercises provide high-calorie burns while improving fitness, strength and endurance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.