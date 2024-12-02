What Are The Mental & Physical Health Benefits Of Exercise

By integrating regular exercise into your routine, you can reap profound mental and physical health

Exercising is one of the best habits for maintaining both physical and mental well-being. Exercising can help boost your physical health by boosting energy levels, improving cardiovascular health, enhancing flexibility, strengthening muscles and so on. Along with this, it can also be very beneficial for your mental health. It can help reduce the feeling of stress and anxiety and promote better sleep and cognitive function. To achieve the numerous health benefits of exercising, you are encouraged to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week (as proposed by WHO). Read on as we go in depth about the various mental and physical health benefits of exercising regularly.

5 Mental health benefits of exercising

1. Reduces stress and anxiety

Exercising helps release endorphins in the body which are natural mood elevators. These chemicals help reduce stress and also minimise symptoms of anxiety by promoting relaxation and a sense of well-being. Physical activity can also reduce cortisol levels. Cortisol is the hormone responsible for releasing a stress response in your body.

2. Improves mood

Regular exercise has been proven to be a mood booster and is often recommended for managing depression. It helps in increasing the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are critical for regulating emotions and creating a positive thought process.

3. Enhances cognitive function

Exercise helps improve brain function as it increases blood flow and oxygen to your brain. It further supports memory, focus, and decision-making. It also reduces your risk of cognitive decline as you age.

4. Boosts self-esteem

Achieving fitness goals provides a sense of accomplishment and self-worth which can be beneficial for one's mental health. Regular exercise helps improve body image and helps people feel more confident in their abilities.

5. Promotes better sleep

Physical activity can also help regulate your sleep patterns by reducing symptoms of insomnia and improving your quality of sleep. It inculcates deep sleep, which is essential for you to physically recovery and rejuvenate mentally.

5 Physical health benefits of exercising

1. Improves heart health

Exercise can strengthen your heart muscles, lower blood pressure and improve circulation in the body. Regular physical activity can significantly reduce one's risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack and stroke, by maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.

2. Supports weight management

Exercise burns calories, boosts metabolism, and helps regulate body weight. When combined with a balanced diet, it is a critical component in helping one maintain or achieve their healthy weight.

3. Strengthens muscles and bones

Weight training and resistance exercises can help increase bone density and muscle strength. This further reduces the risk of osteoporosis and prevents age-related muscle loss. This in return also ensures better balance and mobility.

4. Enhances immune function

Moderate exercise can boost your immune system by improving the circulation of immune cells and making the body more effective at fighting infections and reducing inflammation.

5. Increases energy levels

Exercise improves endurance and reduces feelings of fatigue by enhancing oxygen and nutrient delivery to tissues. It also supports better mitochondrial function, which is essential for energy production at the cellular level.

By integrating regular exercise into your routine, you can reap profound mental and physical health benefits, enhancing your overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.