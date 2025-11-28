9 Warm-Up Exercises You Can Do Before Your Workout For Best Results

Working out everyday is extremely crucial as it keeps you healthy and prevents diseases. It also helps in weight management, improving mood, reducing risk of chronic diseases and more. Hence, some form of physical activity should be a part of your daily life. While exercising is important, you should also focus on how to get the best results out of it. Warming up before a workout session can help prepare your body better and give the best outcome.

Warm-up exercises are those low-impact exercises that are done for 5-10 minutes before a more intense workout session, which helps prepare your body. It gradually increases your heart rate, body temperature, and blood flow to your muscles, which improves flexibility and reduces the risk of injury. Your warm-up workouts should include light cardio and stretches that help your muscles and increase blood flow. Here are some warm-up exercises that you can do before your workouts.

Best Warm-Up Exercises Before Workouts

Jumping Jacks (45-60 seconds)

Start by keeping your feet together and arms at sides. Jump with your feet out shoulder-width while clapping hands overhead, then return to the starting position. This is an exercise that activates the full body, increases your heart rate, loosens ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, and engages the core. It is similar to what cardio demands, making it ideal before HIIT, running, or strength exercises.

High Knees (30-45 seconds)

Stand tall and drive your knees toward the chest alternately as if marching briskly, while swinging opposite arms for balance. Focus on quick turnover and upright posture. This helps the hip flexors, quadriceps, and calves while boosting coordination and neuromuscular activation. It is perfect if you're aiming for lower-body workouts like squats or sprints.

Arm Circles (20-30 seconds each direction)

Extend your arms parallel to the floor, palms down. Make small forward circles for 10 reps, moving to larger ones, then reverse direction. Keep shoulders relaxed to avoid tension. Targets the rotator cuffs, deltoids, chest, and upper back, which increases shoulder mobility that's crucial for presses, pulls, or overhead lifts.

Leg Swings (10-20 reps per leg)

Hold a wall or chair for support, swing one leg forward and back from the hip, keeping the torso square and leg straight. Swing in a controlled manner. This benefits the hip flexors, hamstrings, glutes, and stabilises the pelvis. It is important for runners, cyclists, or anyone with tight hips as it stretches without strain.

Inchworms (5-8 reps)

Hinge at the hips to touch the floor with hands, walk them forward to high plank position, and then pedal feet toward hands. This engages the shoulders, chest, core, hamstrings, and calves in a sequence. It also builds your plank endurance while stretching the posterior chain, helping your body perform full-body or yoga asanas.

Walking Lunges with Twist (10 steps per leg)

Step forward into lunge, both knees at 90 degrees with the torso upright. Twist upper body toward front leg, then push back to stand and alternate. This adds rotation for obliques. It benefits the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and ankles while improving balance and spinal mobility.

Bodyweight Squats (10-15 reps)

Keep your feet shoulder-width with toes slightly out. Lower your hips back as if sitting into a chair until thighs are parallel to the floor, then drive up through heels. This activates the glutes, quads, core, and ankles. It also helps you achieve proper form, lubricates knee joints, and prepares the body for weighted variations.

Mountain Climbers (20-30 seconds)

Get into a high plank position with hands under shoulders. Drive knees alternately to your chest rapidly, keeping hips low and core tight. Make sure to maintain a straight body line. This elevates the heart rate intensely, strengthens shoulders, core, and hip flexors.

Knee Hugs to Lifts (10 reps per side)

Hug one knee to chest and balance on other foot, hold for 2 seconds, then lower and lift without hug. Switch between two sides easily. This exercise stretches glutes, hips, and lower back while activating abs and stabilisers. It is great for runners or full-body routines.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.