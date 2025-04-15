Shilpa Shetty Performs Full-Body Compound Workout For Improved Muscles Strength

Shilpa Shetty often shows her everlasting commitment to fitness through gym training and yoga. In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa shared her full-body compound movement workout routine. It includes lots of stretching and squats. The video featured the actress doing movements that work all of the body's muscles and increase flexibility. Shilpa lifted a barbell from one hand while stretching to one side and then picked up the other from opposite side.

Next, she put those barbells back all while doing the stretching routine. She repeated this process quite a few times to get the desired results. In the caption, Shilpa wrote, "Compound moves. Compound results. Benefits of Compound Movement - Targets entire body. Primary muscles worked: Back, Inner Thighs (Adductors), Glutes, and Core. Can be done as a warm-up before starting a weight training session or as a finisher." Take a look:

In her previous Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty was joined by her sister Shamita Shetty. The sister duo performed core exercises together. They started with lying leg raises from opposite sides, followed by V sit-ups and straight-leg sit-ups using a medball.

Sharing the benefits of these core exercises, Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Abs-olutely unstoppable together. Benefits: Strengthening your core boosts posture, balance, stability, and reduces injury risk. It enhances athletic performance and everyday movements, making you fitter and more functional. Partner workouts add fun, motivation, and competition to keep things engaging. Challenge thrown to you.. are you ready to feel the burn with your workout partner?"

