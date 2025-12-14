7 Exercises You Can Do At Home To Relieve Joint Pain During Winter

A lot of people tend to suffer from joint problems during winters. This happens because there's cold-induced blood vessel constriction, reduced activity, nerve sensitivity, and barometric pressure. All of these stiffen tissues and increase inflammation, which eventually increases discomfort and pain. It can also impact movement and circulation. There are some exercises which you can do at home to relieve joint pain and discomfort.

Home exercises can effectively relieve joint pain that's intensified by winter's chill, low humidity, and reduced activity levels. These low-impact movements are done indoors and target common areas like knees, hips, shoulders, and ankles without equipment. Here are some exercises you can do at home to relieve joint pain during winter.

Exercises to relieve joint pain during winter

1. Seated Knee Extensions

Sit upright in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and keep back supported. Extend one leg straight out in front of you, keeping the knee locked, and hold the position for 3 to 5 seconds before slowly lowering it back down. Try to do 10 to 15 repetitions per leg, completing 2 to 3 sets each day. This exercise targets the quadriceps muscles, which give stability to the knees. It also helps to reduce the stiffness that occurs during colder months.

2. Hip Bridges

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Engage your core muscles, then lift your hips upward until your body forms a straight line from knees to shoulders; squeeze at the top for 3 seconds before lowering control. Repeat this 10 to 15 times for 2 sets. This activates the glutes and lower back, which reduces pressure on the hips and pelvis. It helps to improve mobility.

3. Shoulder Blade Squeezes

Sit or stand with good posture with arms hanging loosely at your sides. Gently pull your shoulder blades together toward your spine, as if trying to hold a small object between them, and maintain the squeeze for 5 seconds before relaxing. Do this for 10 to 12 repetitions, 2 to 3 times daily. This simple action corrects forward hunching and relieves tension in the upper back and shoulders.

4. Ankle Pumps

Sit or lie down with legs extended and point your toes away from you firmly. Then flex them back toward your shins in a smooth pumping motion. Perform 20 repetitions per ankle, repeating this several times throughout the day. The repetitive flexing improves circulation in the lower legs and improves ankle range of motion.

5. Cat-Cow Stretch

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back downward (cow pose), lifting your head and tailbone. Then, exhale to round your spine upward (cat pose), tucking your chin to chest. Perform these 10 cycles at a gentle pace. This stretches and mobilises the entire spine, hips, and shoulders, releasing the overall body rigidity.

6. Side-Lying Clams

Lie on your side with knees bent at 90 degrees and feet stacked together. Keeping your hips vertically aligned, lift the top knee as high as comfortably possible without rotating your pelvis backward, pause briefly and then lower. Complete 10 to 15 reps per side for 2 sets. Focusing on the outer hip muscles helps to enhance pelvic stability, which supports knee alignment and reduces pain.

7. Child's Pose

Kneel on the floor, then sit your hips back toward your heels while folding your torso forward between the thighs, extending arms out in front and letting your forehead rest down. Hold this stretch for 20 to 30 seconds while breathing deeply, repeating it 3 to 5 times. This pose helps to elongate the hips, thighs, ankles, and lower back.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.