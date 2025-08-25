Expert Shares Important Tips To Manage Joint Pain And Other Chikungunya Symptoms

Concerns for public health are being raised by the rise in instances of chikungunya, a virus spread by mosquitoes, in several places. A growing number of patients are seeking relief from severe joint pain, one of the disease's most incapacitating symptoms, according to wellness coach Luke Coutinho. In his recent Instagram post, Luke addresses how he and his team have helped several patients recover quickly while keeping their doctors in the loop at all times.

Often accompanied by a high temperature, severe joint pain, muscular pains, exhaustion, and rash, the infection is spread by Aedes mosquitoes, the same species that spreads dengue. Chikungunya is rarely fatal, but the agony and weakness it causes can last for weeks or even months in certain people.

Luke highlights the need for early diagnosis. “If you experience any of these symptoms, get tested and follow your doctor's advice,” he mentions in the caption of his post.

According to medical professionals, prompt medical intervention not only expedites the healing process but also aids in the exclusion of other mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue.

Additionally, wellness coach Luke Coutinho and his integrative team have stepped in to offer patients undergoing rehabilitation supportive treatment. Many people have effectively treated their symptoms by combining natural therapies, lifestyle changes, and medical monitoring, according to Team Luke. Their in-depth manual concentrates on:

Identify and manage Chikungunya symptoms

Incorporate natural remedies and lifestyle changes for successful recovery

Antiviral and joint pain relief tea recipe

They do, however, issue a warning that these approaches are only intended to supplement, not to replace, medical care. “Try what feels right for you, and skip what doesn't,” Luke says.

“Always consult your doctor—especially if you are on medication or have existing health conditions—before adding new practices to your routine,” the wellness coach advises.

Luke Coutinho's guide emphasises the importance of lifestyle as medicine: prioritising deep, reducing stress using music therapy, meditation, and relaxation techniques, getting some light exercise through yoga, stretching, and walking, and getting some sun exposure early in the morning to boost vitamin D3.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.