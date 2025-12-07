HIIT Exercises For Beginners That Can Be Done At Home

Exercising regularly is extremely important and should be a part of your daily routine. With dipping temperatures and air quality still in the 'very poor' category, people prefer to stay indoors. But staying at home doesn't mean you don't have an option to exercise. You can also resort to workouts that can be done at home easily without minimal to no equipment. Even if you are a beginner, you can do certain workouts at home, HIIT being one of them.

HIIT, also known as High-Intensity Interval Training, involves short bursts of intense workouts followed by brief rests. This makes it one of the perfect home workouts without equipment. If you're a beginner, you can start with 20-30 second intervals and 10-30 second rests, building up over time. Doing so can help boost fitness, burn fat and also save time. Read on to know some of the best HIIT exercises for beginners that they can do at home.

HIIT Exercises For Beginners To Do At Home

Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and arms at sides. Jump feet out wide while raising arms overhead, then jump back to the starting position. Do this for 20-30 seconds, rest 20 seconds. This exercise gets your heart pumping fast, improves coordination, and loosens joints without strain. It is an easy workout and can be done by beginners for its simplicity. Repeat 4-6 rounds as it can make you feel energised right away.

Bodyweight Squats

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and lower your body as if sitting back into a chair. Then, push through heels to stand. Aim for 30 seconds work and 15-20 seconds rest. Squats help to build strong legs, glutes, and core while increasing your calorie burn. Keep your movements slow at first as this will help avoid any knee wobbles.

High Knees

Run in place, driving your knees high toward the chest and pumping arms like sprinting. Perform this for 20 seconds and then rest 20 seconds. This cardio burns fat, boosts endurance, and works abs without crunches. This exercise helps to keep your posture tall and fun. Beginners can slow to a march.

Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position with hands under shoulders. Alternate driving knees toward chest quickly, like climbing. Do this for 25 seconds and then rest 15 seconds. This exercise helps target the core, shoulders, and legs for a full-body workout. Breathe steadily and drop to knees for an easier version.

Push-Ups (Knees or Wall)

Keep your hands wide, lower chest by bending elbows, then push up. Do 20-30 seconds with rest 20 seconds. This helps to strengthen the chest, arms, and core without weights, helping build upper-body strength. Keep your elbows close to the sides for less strain on shoulders.

Alternating Lunges

Step one foot forward, lower until both knees bend 90 degrees and then push back to stand. Switch between legs, with 30 seconds each side or alternating and resting for 20 seconds. This shapes legs and glutes while also improving your balance. Keep the front knee aligned with the ankle as it can protect the joints. This move also improves stability which is beneficial for everyday walks or stairs.

Burpees (Step-Back Version)

Start with a squat, step back to plank, step forward, stand tall (skip jump for beginners). Do this for 20 seconds and then 30 seconds rest. This is a total-body powerhouse that increases heart rate and endurance within seconds. You can also modify it by skipping planks and reducing its intensity.

Plank Shoulder Taps

In the forearm plank, tap the opposite shoulder with one hand and alternate without moving hips. Hold this position for 25 seconds with rest for 15 seconds. This exercise benefits the core and shoulders. It also gives you stability for a flat tummy without sit-ups. Squeeze the glutes tight to stay steady and breathe out on taps.

