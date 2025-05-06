Plank, Toss, Repeat: Shilpa Shetty's New Fitness Move Is A Must-Try

We all know Shilpa Shetty is a total fitness fanatic and she owns it. Whether it is pulling off a headstand in her garden or breaking a sweat with a high-intensity workout, Shilpa makes fitness look like a way of life, not a chore. She has been into yoga for years, swears by clean eating (but won't say no to a cheat day), and often shares snippets of her workouts online. Her energy, flexibility, and discipline pretty much explain why she looks the way she does, strong, fit, and full of life. The Bollywood actress has now come up with a new challenge. In her latest Instagram video, the actress is seen holding a plank while tossing a tennis ball in the air with one hand and catching it with the other, all without breaking form. She keeps switching the ball between hands, completing two full sets without dropping it or collapsing.

“Bring it on, Don't miss the eyes,” she says in her caption. It is, indeed, the eye movement that seals the deal, which needs intense focus, full-body control.

What makes this challenge particularly impressive is the level of skill it demands. Shilpa's exercise is about core strength, although that's not all it requires. It also tests shoulder stability, as holding yourself up with one arm while moving the other is no small feat.

Then there's the hand-eye coordination, catching a ball mid-air while keeping your balance isn't easy, especially when switching hands. Your reaction time also plays a big role here, because if you miss the ball or lose your timing, you could end up breaking form.

Last month, Shilpa shared a full-body compound movement routine, aimed at building muscle strength and flexibility. In an Instagram video, Shilpa is seen performing a series of compound exercises, which involve multi-joint movements, targeting several muscles at once. Her workout included dynamic stretches combined with weighted squats and barbell lifts, executed in a controlled, fluid manner. Read about it here.

