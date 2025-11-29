7 Core Exercises That You Should Do To Build Stronger Abs

Exercising everyday is extremely important. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that adults aged between 18 and 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both. Your workouts can include different forms of exercise and also target different parts of the body such as abs, arms, legs and more.

If you're aiming to build stronger abs, it should involve targeting the rectus abdominis, obliques, transverse abdominis, and supporting muscles. These exercises should involve targeting the rectus through deliberate and controlled exercises that improve stability, endurance, and functional strength. Here are some core exercises that you should do to build stronger abs.

Core Exercises For Stronger Abs

Plank

This is a foundational core exercise that activates the entire abdominal wall, shoulders, glutes, and lower back. This hold helps build good endurance and postural alignment. Position yourself on forearms and toes, aligning the elbows directly under the shoulders, forming a straight line from head to heels. Engage in deep breathing to hold this position for 20-60 seconds, gradually increasing your duration as stability improves. Plank also improves overall spinal support and reduces daily back discomfort.

Bird Dog

Bird dog helps to improve core stability and coordination by challenging anti-extension and anti-rotation forces. It also strengthens the abs and erector spinae simultaneously for torso development. Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position, then extend your right arm forward and left leg backward. Hold the position for 5-10 seconds before switching sides for 8-12 reps each.

Dead Bug

Dead bugs is a low-impact exercise that targets the deep transverse abdominis. Lie on your back with arms pointed toward the ceiling and knees bent at 90 degrees in tabletop position; slowly extend the right arm overhead and left leg toward the floor while pressing the lower back firmly into the mat. Alternate sides for 10-12 reps for better results.

Reverse Crunch

This benefits the lower rectus abdominis. Lie on your back with hands flat beside hips and knees bent at 90 degrees. Contract the core to lift hips off the ground, drawing knees toward the chest without using force or swinging the legs. Perform 10-15 controlled reps. Exhale while lifting to boost contraction and enhance pelvic floor integration for better strength in lifting tasks.

Bicycle Crunch

This exercise engages the obliques and rectus abdominis through rotational pedaling. Start by lying on your back, hands lightly cradling the head, lifting shoulders off the mat and alternating bringing the right elbow toward the left knee while straightening the right leg, mimicking a bicycle motion. Complete 12-15 reps per side with a focus on twisting from the torso rather than pulling the neck.

Side Plank

Side planks help to improve the lateral core, especially the internal and external obliques. Stack your feet, rest your body on the forearm and keep your elbow under your shoulder. Lift hips to create a straight line from head to feet while squeezing the top oblique. Hold 20-45 seconds per side, dropping to knees if your form changes.

Leg Lower

Leg lowers require control from the lower abs, which increases endurance. Lie on your back with hands under glutes for support, raise straight legs to 90 degrees. Inhale as you slowly lower them to just above the floor and halting if the back arches. Perform 8-12 reps, focusing a steady 3-5 second descent to increase time under tension that can translate to gains.

