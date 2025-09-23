Kareena Kapoor's Latest Core Workout Will Make You Want To Break A Sweat

Kareena Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, is known for her dedication to fitness and holistic well-being. Her workout routines inspire fans to hit the gym. She emphasises consistency over intensity, focusing on building endurance, core strength, and flexibility and her trainer Mahesh Ghanekar's recent post is proof.

Kareena's fitness coach shared a video of her working out at her home gym. The actress was seen performing an intense workout to strengthen her core. She was seen doing elevated plank hip dips, yoga wheel core exercise, handstand against a wall, sit-through exercise and kettlebell swings.

In the caption, the fitness trainer wrote, "Why settle for boring, traditional workouts when you can add a twist - making fitness fun, engaging, and more effective? By focusing on core training, you not only elevate your physical activity but also unlock better strength, balance, and performance.@kareenakapoorkhan continues to inspire countless women, and we're proud to celebrate that spirit of fitness and wellness."

Into Kareena Kapoor's Workout

In the video, Kareena performs a variety of core strengthening exercises, including:

1. Elevated plank hip dips

It is an advanced core exercise that intensifies the regular plank by adding a rotational "dipping" movement while your body is elevated. This increases the range of motion and puts greater demand on your oblique muscles and core stabilisers.

2. Yoga wheel core exercise

Kareena performs a specific variation of leg raises or V-ups with a yoga wheel for support and increased challenge. This exercise primarily targets the core muscles, including the abdominals and obliques, and can also engage the hip flexors. The yoga wheel provides support to the lower back while allowing for a deeper range of motion and enhanced engagement of the core stabilizers.

3. Handstand against a wall

This exercise is a form of calisthenics and strength training that primarily target shoulder strength and stability. Additionally, the abdominal muscles and lower back are heavily engaged to maintain a straight body line and prevent arching.

4. Sit-through exercise

In this exercise, the individual is in a plank-like position, with hands on a raised platform and one leg extended and elevated on another surface. The movement is good for building core strength while performing a rotational movement or a leg extension.

5. Kettlebell swings

It is a full-body, ballistic exercise that uses a weighted ball with a handle. The explosive movement, powered by your hips, makes it an effective cardio and strength-training exercise that engages the glutes, hamstrings, and core.