Delhi's Air Quality At Its Worst: Here's What It's Doing To Your Body

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several regions of Delhi-NCR turned 'severe' on Monday. Monitoring stations across the region crossed the 400-mark, which indicates severe air quality. An AQI score of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, of the 39 monitoring stations, 20 recorded severe pollution.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 440, followed by Jahangirpuri at 455, Rohini at 458, Ashok Vihar at 436, ITO at 409, Dwarka at 401 and Burari at 433. Noida had an AQI of 396, Ghaziabad was at 432 and Greater Noida logged 399. While the visibility in all of these regions dropped sharply, people also experienced respiratory issues. However, severe air pollution not only impacts your respiratory system but several other aspects of your health.

When the air quality drops, it impacts human health in multiple serious ways. This happens because polluted air contains harmful substances like particulate matter , nitrogen oxides, ozone, carbon monoxide, and other toxic chemicals that enter the body mainly through breathing. Read on to know what severe air pollution is doing to your body.

How Air Pollution Affects Your Body

Damages the Respiratory System

Air pollution irritates the respiratory tract, causing symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and worsening of lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Fine particles (PM2.5) penetrate deep into the lungs, causing inflammation and oxidative stress in lung tissues. Long-term exposure can reduce lung function, damage lung tissue, and increase the risk of respiratory infections such as pneumonia. Air pollution is also linked to the development of new asthma cases, especially in children, and it can also aggravate existing asthma attacks. Air pollution also increases the risk of lung cancer even in non-smokers.

Increases Risk of Heart Diseases

Polluted air affects the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart attacks, stroke, atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries), and other cardiovascular diseases. Pollutants cause systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, leading to blood vessel damage, increased blood pressure, and irregular heartbeats. Over time, this can impact pre-existing heart conditions and increase premature deaths from heart disease. Carbon monoxide in polluted air reduces oxygen supply to tissues, further impacting the heart.

Weakens the Immune System

Air pollution suppresses the immune system's ability to fight infections, thereby making people more susceptible to infections including respiratory tract infections. It leads to immunosuppression which reduces the body's natural defenses against viruses and bacteria. This can be particularly dangerous for vulnerable groups such as children, elderly, and people with existing health conditions, leading to more frequent and severe illnesses.

Impairs Brain Health and Cognitive Function

Recent studies have linked air pollution exposure to impaired cognitive function and neurological diseases. These pollutants can cause inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain, leading to cognitive decline, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Children exposed to polluted air also exhibit lower IQ scores and impaired memory, which is an indication of how it impacts long-term brain development.

Harms Pregnancy and Child Development

Air pollution during pregnancy increases risks of adverse birth outcomes like low birth weight, premature births and small-for-gestational-age babies. Studies also show that air pollutants can cross the placenta, harming foetal development. Children exposed to polluted air also have reduced lung development, higher risks of asthma, and other respiratory problems that can continue into adulthood.

Increases Mortality Risk and Chronic Disease Burden

Long-term exposure to air pollution is a major risk factor for early death. It is linked to increased mortality from cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, lung cancer, stroke, and infections like pneumonia. Air pollution is estimated to cause millions of premature deaths globally each year. It also increases the risk of chronic diseases including diabetes and other metabolic disorders by causing systemic inflammation.

Short-Term and Long-Term Exposure

Short-term exposure to high pollution levels can cause immediate respiratory symptoms, asthma exacerbations, bronchitis flare-ups, and heart attacks. Long-term or chronic exposure leads to more serious and lasting health problems such as chronic lung disease, heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, and reduced life expectancy. Both types lead to overall health burdens, but chronic exposure increases disease risks and severity.

Pollution Worsens Mental Health

New studies reveal links between air pollution and increased rates of mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Chronic exposure may impact chemical balance in the brain and increase levels of stress hormone. This eventually impacts your psychological well-being.

Vulnerable Populations

Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with pre-existing health issues are more vulnerable to the health effects of air pollution. Their bodies are less able to cope with the stress and damage caused by pollutants. Children's developing lungs absorb more pollutants, increasing the risk of lifelong damage. Older adults often have weakened lungs and immune responses, increasing the impact of pollution. Pregnant women exposed to pollution face higher chances of birth complications, while people with asthma or heart disease have worse symptoms from polluted air.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.