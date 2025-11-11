6 Proactive Steps Men Must Take For Mental Health Now

Understanding men's mental health is essential, as over 70 million men are deeply affected by mental health issues in India. According to The Indian Psychiatric Journal (2013), societal expectations, pressures for men to perform and appear strong or stoic in the face of adversity or internal turmoil are often leading causes of mental health issues. These pressures, combined with pervasive stigma, prevents many men from addressing past trauma and hinders them from developing an emotionally healthy mindset. To understand this complex, emotionally intelligent argument, it is important to understand that how being proactive with your mental health can be a sign of strength.

The main argument when it comes to men's mental health is to understand that seeking help and taking care of one's mind is the truest form of strength. The cost of silence when men are under mental distress is its all-out manifestation is the harmful consequences that are often irreversible in nature. The glossing over of mental distress in men can manifest as anger, irritability, and substance abuse, which can have devastating consequences for your family, friends, and community as well as impair relationships for life.

6 Proactive Steps Men Must Take For Mental Health

Here are six actionable ways for men's mental well-being that emphasize the need to take action now.

Reframe Your Social Connection

The main aspect that can help ease the mental crisis in India is the ability to move beyond surface-level bonding that can be described as work talk among colleagues and friends and shift them to share meaningful, emotionally vulnerable conversations to forge deeper connections.

Tip: Schedule a weekly vulnerability check-in with one trustworthy friend, where you can agree to discuss something other than work, money, or sports.

Adopt A Digital Sunset For Better Sleep

In order to curtail the prevalence of men's mental health crises, it is important to prioritize sleep hygiene, as this is a non-negotiable indicator of sound mental health. The act of not prioritizing a proper sleep cycle can directly impact mood and response to stressors in life.

Tip: Implement a cut-off time that means no screens at least 60 minutes before bed, and replace it with reading, journaling, or listening to serene music.

Movement Is Medicine

The act of moving your body can impact your response to manage stress hormones and boost mood-regulating neurotransmitters.

Tip: Find any form of exercise that you can genuinely enjoy, not just as a chore, and commit to it for a minimum of 30 minutes at least 3 times a week. A simple walk, cycling, or lifting weights can add levity to your mood when practiced consistently.

Practice Mindful Pauses Daily

It is essential to introduce brief moments of mindfulness or simple breathing exercises to interrupt the constant mental pressure from stress.

Tip: Use the 3-minute rule, where you should stop what you are doing 3 times a day ( eg, before breakfast, after lunch, or before logging off) to slow down, take deep breaths, and notice your surroundings.

Find And Fuel Your 'Flow State' Hobby

It is imperative to engage your mind in an activity that can provide a sense of achievement and purpose outside your professional life. This means actively taking part in developing hobbies that can fuel brain rest to recharge its functioning at work.

Tip: Allot a specific periodic time slot to practice a weekend hobby like carpentry, cooking, playing a musical instrument, or gardening.

Seek Mental Health Support

The act of maintaining mental health is an act of radical self-love that needs to be taken seriously. The main aspect to understand is to schedule a mental health check-up or start going to therapy to proactive take charge of your mental health.

The main conundrum that needs to be understood to take better charge of your mental health is to always prioritize emotional well-being.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.