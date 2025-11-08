Why Do Men Ignore Their Health Until It's Serious? Doctors Explain

Men pride themselves on endurance, powering through work deadlines, family responsibilities, and societal expectations with minimal complaint. Yet, this very resilience often turns into neglect when it comes to health. Across India, doctors are noticing an alarming trend: Men tend to visit hospitals only when diseases have progressed or symptoms have become debilitating.

The reasons are complex, ranging from stigma around vulnerability to a lack of awareness about preventive healthcare. Unlike women, who often interact more with the healthcare system due to reproductive and family care, men frequently see check-ups as unnecessary until they "really need" one. The result? Conditions like hypertension, diabetes, liver disease, and prostate disorders often go undiagnosed until serious complications arise.

NDTV spoke to three leading specialists - a cardiologist, a surgeon, and a urologist - who explain how men's health neglect manifests across body systems, what the silent warning signs are, and how timely preventive care could save thousands of lives each year.

The Heart Pays the Price

"Most men are wired to keep going-through deadlines, family responsibilities, and endless commitments-while quietly ignoring their own health. But here's the truth: the body keeps score, and often, the heart pays the highest price," says Dr. Narasimha Pai, HOD and Consultant - Cardiology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore.

Work stress, erratic sleep, and long sitting hours are "silent saboteurs" of heart health. Chronic stress keeps the body in a constant fight or flight state, elevating blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Combined with poor diet and inactivity, this creates a "perfect storm for early heart disease." Over time, it accelerates cholesterol buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

"The first signs often go unnoticed," adds Dr. Pai. "Subtle fatigue, mild chest heaviness, breathlessness, or even discomfort in the jaw or shoulder are early warning signals many men shrug off as 'gas' or tiredness. By the time they act, the damage is often done."

He cautions that skipping regular health checks makes matters worse. High blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol imbalance can remain silent for years. "A simple annual check of blood sugar, pressure, and lipid levels can detect issues early and prevent major cardiac events."

He also debunks a common misconception: "Muscles don't necessarily indicate a healthy heart. Real fitness is about stamina and endurance - strength training balanced with aerobic activity like walking, biking, or swimming, along with good sleep and stress management."

The Gut: The Silent Foundation of Well-being

"Many men focus on visible markers like muscles or energy, ignoring the gut, which plays a much deeper role in overall wellness," says Dr. Anshul Bansal, Associate Consultant - General Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Goa.

He explains that ignoring early digestive symptoms can be dangerous. "Persistent heartburn, abdominal pain, blood in stools, unexplained weight loss, or changes in bowel habits could signal underlying gastrointestinal problems. Even repeated bloating or vomiting deserves medical attention."

According to Dr. Bansal, fatty liver is now being seen in men as young as 30 - largely due to diets rich in processed foods and refined carbs, coupled with long sitting hours. "When liver glycogen stores are full, excess carbs turn into fat. Alcohol, poor sleep, and chronic stress make it worse."

He adds that weekend bingeing is no escape: "Binge drinking and overeating cause sudden spikes in insulin and inflammation that damage both the liver and the intestinal lining."

Gut health, he stresses, affects far more than digestion. "An imbalanced gut microbiome can affect mood, energy, and even sleep. When gut bacteria are disturbed, serotonin levels drop and nutrient absorption suffers, leading to fatigue, irritability, and low mood."

The Prostate: A Conversation Men Must Start Having

Prostate issues, says Dr. Manas Ranjan Pradhan, Sr. Consultant - Urology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, "often creep up silently, showing up first as urinary or sexual difficulties. Many men hesitate to discuss these symptoms - sometimes out of embarrassment, sometimes believing it's just aging. But delaying care can make things worse."

He advises that prostate health screenings should ideally start at 45, and as early as 35 for those with a family history. "Prostate cancer can be hereditary. Early detection improves outcomes and, in many cases, leads to complete cure."

Simple daily habits can make a big difference: "Prolonged sitting and inadequate hydration worsen urinary and prostate problems and can lead to kidney stones. Regular exercise, yoga, a balanced diet, and proper sleep are key."

Dr. Pradhan underscores the importance of preventive health check-ups: "They offer a snapshot of what's happening inside your body long before symptoms appear. Your body is built to work hard, but it also needs care. Prioritize health the way you prioritize your job - and you'll be able to enjoy both longer."

From the heart to the gut to the prostate, the message is clear: Men's health isn't just about physical strength. It's about preventive awareness and proactive care. Social conditioning may encourage men to "tough it out," but the cost of silence is often far higher than a quick consultation.

As Dr. Pai aptly sums up, "Taking preventive steps and scheduling regular screenings isn't weakness - it's one of strength, and perhaps the most valuable investment a man can make for himself and his family."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.