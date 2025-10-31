What Is Movember? Top Men's Health Issues That Need Your Attention

Every November, you'll spot moustaches of all shapes and sizes popping up everywhere, from social media selfies to workplace water cooler jokes. Sure, the trend is still much stronger in the West rather than in India, but behind the facial-hair fun is Movember, a movement founded in 2003 that uses that "mo" (moustache) as a symbol to raise awareness of men's physical and mental health. Why the focus on men? Because men continue to face a heavy health burden. Globally, men live on average six years less than women and are less likely to see a doctor for many health issues unless they take a turn for the worse.

In India, men face unique challenges like late diagnoses, avoidance of doctors and rising rates of non-communicable diseases. For example, prostate cancer cases are increasing in younger Indian men, and heart disease remains the number one cause of death. Experts also point out that men are less likely to seek help for mental-health issues.

This year's Movember message is particularly relevant for Indian men and their families: Grow more than a "mo" (moustache). Grow awareness, grow prevention, grow conversations. Because health isn't only about colour of the moustache, it's about colour of life.

And while we join men in their quest for better health outcomes this month, let's start with the basics. Here's everything you need to know about Movember and the top men's health issues that need your attention.

Why Men's Health Deserves (And Urgently Needs) The Spotlight In India

Globally, men tend to seek medical help less often and die younger than women, statistics that hold in India too. A 2024 investigation revealed prostate cancer cases rising among men under 50 in India, with 37,948 cases recorded in 2022 alone. The age-adjusted incidence of prostate cancer in India is increasing and expected to become the third most common male cancer.

Meanwhile, men frequently delay check-ups. News reports have noted that men aged over 40 are recommended to get annual screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and prostate health, but many skip these. Movember taps into this gap because it uses the moustache as a trigger to start conversations, encourage check-ups and break the stigma around men talking about health.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Movember Focus: Top Issues For Indian Men

1. Mental Health And Suicide Risk

Men in India face mounting stress, from work, family, and societal expectations, but often struggle to talk about it. Globally, Movember data show men delay seeking help and often keep silent about mental illness. In India, depression and anxiety among men are growing but under-reported. Starting conversations and checking in on mental health is as important as physical check-ups.

2. Prostate And Testicular Cancer

Prostate cancer is seeing a sharp rise in India. Reports project annual cases could double by 2040, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. A recent Indian registry found the disease accounts for around 6.1 % of male cancers and the incidence rate varies significantly between urban (11.8/100 000 in Delhi) and rural areas (1.2/100 000 in West Arunachal).

Testicular cancer is less common but affects younger men (often ages 15-40) and has very high survival rates if caught early. Globally, Movember reports nearly 300 men a day are diagnosed.

3. Lifestyle And Heart Disease

Lifestyle diseases hit Indian men hard. In news reports, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and diabetes are cited as major silent killers. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among men in India. Because men often skip preventive screening, they present late.

What Movember Means In Practical Terms

When you see a moustache in November, think of it as a reminder to:

Talk - Speak to loved ones and professionals about how you're feeling, physical or mental.

- Speak to loved ones and professionals about how you're feeling, physical or mental. Check - Schedule a health-check covering blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, and prostate (if over 40).

- Schedule a health-check covering blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, and prostate (if over 40). Move - Physical activity supports heart health, prostate health and mental wellness.

Movember's global "Five things to know & do" list includes spending time with people, talking more, knowing your numbers, checking nuts (testicular health) and moving more.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Steps You Can Take Today

Annual health-check after age 40 - All men over 40 need to get blood pressure, lipid, sugar and prostate screenings done at least once a year; get more done if you have diagnosed health issues and the doctor recommends them.

- All men over 40 need to get blood pressure, lipid, sugar and prostate screenings done at least once a year; get more done if you have diagnosed health issues and the doctor recommends them. Know your family history - If prostate cancer, heart disease or mental illness runs in your family, mention it to your doctor.

- If prostate cancer, heart disease or mental illness runs in your family, mention it to your doctor. Limit tobacco and alcohol, increase physical activity - This holds true especially in high-risk groups.

- This holds true especially in high-risk groups. Regular testicular self-check - For younger men, check the testicles once a month for changes or lumps.

- For younger men, check the testicles once a month for changes or lumps. Talk about how you feel - If you're under pressure, anxious, fatigued, don't wait; speak with someone you trust.

- If you're under pressure, anxious, fatigued, don't wait; speak with someone you trust. Be aware of prostate symptoms - Check for symptoms such as frequent urination, weak stream or back pain. In Gujarat, BPH drug demand rose 70% in 4 years, signalling steep increase in prostate issues.

Movember isn't a trend, it's a call to action. For Indian men, the questions aren't just "Will I grow a moustache?" but "Will I grow awareness?" and "Will I grow better health habits?" Mental fitness, prostate health, heart and metabolic screening, they all matter now more than ever. This November, let the moustache remind you, and everyone around you, that real strength shows in vulnerability, check-ups, conversations and movement. Because men deserve better health and longer lives too.

