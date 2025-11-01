"NDA Will Win 160 Seats, Form Government With Two-Thirds Majority": Amit Shah Exclusive

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed confidence today that the NDA will win 160 of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar and retain power for the fifth time since 2005. "NDA will win 160 seats in Bihar, form the government with two-thirds majority," Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview with NDTV CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the NDTV Bihar Power Play event.

Bihar, he said, is one of the "most politically aware states in the country" and over the last 20 years, the people have witnessed the progress it has achieved.

"You can ask any young person and they will say that the law-and-order situation in the state has improved under Nitish Kumar government and that has been the fundamental of progress," he added.

At the event, he also gave a report card for Bihar's progress - enumerating its infrastructure development (four bridges on the Ganga and 10 more planned), creation of employment (a blueprint for self-employment, seed money for women), advances in law and order and the decimation of Maoist violence.

"In the past regime, the discussions were about robbery, murder and loot and today the discussion is about progress," he said.

The BJP's chief strategist also reiterated that Nitish Kumar is the face of the ruling alliance for this election.

"I have clarified this 50 times -- we are fighting under Nitish Kumar's leadership. He is the Chief Minister, we are fighting under his leadership.," he said.

He, however, remained non-committal about the situation after the polls, saying, "As far as the Chief Minister face is concerned, there is a constitutional process for that... it will be decided after the polls".

The opposition Grand Alliance - since declaring Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate - has been taking taunting the NDA, saying their house is not in order since they are yet to announce their Chief Ministerial candidate.

There has also been speculation that the NDA will opt for a fresh face for the top job.

Given that Nitish Kumar has occupied the top post for the better part of 20 years, many believe that a complete reboot will work in NDA's favour in the long term.

There has also been concern about the health of the 74-year-old Chief Minister. Shah, however, brushed away those concerns, saying Nitish Kumar has been attending five election rallies a day.