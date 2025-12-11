'Dharmendra A Patriot, Had A Clean And Pure Heart': Amit Shah At Prayer Meet

Terming the death of superstar Dharmendra a "great loss", Home Minister Amit Shah has said the actor was so versatile that he could play characters like Veeru in 'Sholay' and Parimal Tripathi in the romantic comedy 'Chupke Chupke'.

Speaking at a prayer meeting for the actor in Delhi on Thursday, the minister said he had never personally met Dharmendra, but had received a call from him when the superstar's wife, Hema Malini, was contesting the Lok Sabha election from Mathura in 2014. The minister recalled Dharmendra had said he was sending a letter which he wanted to be read out at a campaign rally and had sought to ensure Hema Mailini won by a big margin.

Stating that he was at the meeting as a fan and not the Home minister, Shah said Dharmendra had a clean and pure heart.

"Dharmendra ji entered the film industry at a time when there wasn't much money nor the kind of luxury we see today. Through sheer hard work and dedication, he achieved that stature. He was a person who could play a character like the one in 'Sholay' and could also play a completely different kind of role in 'Chupke Chupke'," Shah said.

The minister said Dharmendra had also done several patriotic films. "I have watched his film 'Aankhen' many times. Even back then, I felt 'this is a true patriot, this isn't just acting'. The whole world knows that Dharamji was a farmer's son and loved the country deeply. Dharmendra ji's departure will remain a great loss. May God grant peace to his noble soul," he said.

Dharmendra had died on November 24 at the age of 89 after a brief illness. Thursday's prayer meeting was organised by Hema Malini and saw several leaders, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paying their respects.