All eyes are on Patna today, as NDTV's Power Play - Bihar is set to bring national and the state's leading political voices, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for debates and discussions that are expected to shape the course of the upcoming assembly elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, election strategist-cum politician and Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor, Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, and Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi will also be a part of the impressive lineup of leaders from across the political spectrum.

As Bihar's political atmosphere heats up, this gathering, at the Taj City Centre, could play a pivotal role in shaping narratives and the overall direction of the election campaign.

Here are the Live Updates: