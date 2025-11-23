Advertisement
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Dissolves All Organisational Units After Bihar Poll Drubbing

The Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in the Bihar assembly polls, with most of its candidates losing their deposits.

File photo
Patna:

The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Saturday dissolved all its organisational units, from the panchayat level to the state level, following the humiliating performance in the recently concluded Bihar polls.

In a statement, party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said new units will be formed in the next one and a half months.

The decision was taken at the party's national council meeting in Patna, chaired by state president Manoj Bharti, it said.

Kishor was also present in the meeting, along with party leaders like former vice chief of the army SK Singh, ex-Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh and senior advocate YV Giri.

"The party has assigned its senior leaders the responsibility of all 12 divisions of the state, where they will rebuild an effective and active organisational structure. This team of party leaders will hold extensive discussions to identify the reasons for the defeat and submit a report regarding leaders guilty of indiscipline or internal betrayal," the statement said.

The Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in the assembly polls, with most of its candidates losing their deposits. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party, Bihar Elections
