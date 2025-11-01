Manoj Tiwari's Musical Dig At Tejashwi Yadav At NDTV Bihar Power Play

In a musical dig at Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan, Bhojpuri star and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the RJD leader must first take care of his family and then talk about Bihar. At NDTV's Bihar Power Play ahead of the Bihar assembly elections 2025, he said Prashant Kishor works only for money and not the state's progress.

The renowned singer in the Bhojpuri film industry participated in a game where he sang impromptu about top figures in the Bihar elections, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and his estranged brother Tej Pratap.

"Pehle apne bhai ko samhalo, apne ghar ko samhalo, fir Bihar ki baat karna," he sang for Tejashwi Yadav, which translates to, "First, take care of your brother, manage your family, and then talk about Bihar." "How can someone who can't take care of his own family administer Bihar?" wondered Tiwari.

The BJP leader was referring to Tej Pratap, for whom he said sarcastically, "He is a sage. Leave him. I can't sing for him."

He was even more brutal when it came to Prashant Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj party is expected to be a major disruptor in this election.

He called the Jan Suraaj leader a "bhare ka aadmi," suggesting that he works only for money and not ideology. In a musical jibe, he implied that Kishor "would say anything for money. He is a leader on rent who would divert to any direction for money. What has he done for Bihar in the past 10-12 years?"

At #NDTVPowerPlay, ahead of #BiharElections 2025, Senior BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) sings about Prashant Kishor working only for money and not the state's progress@awasthis#ElectionsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/nAiaLvnmbN — NDTV (@ndtv) November 1, 2025

He also jabbed the former election strategist for not contesting the election, inferring that he couldn't make money out of the election gamble: "Sabko ladake, khud hi maidan chhor jaye. Lagta hai paisa mila nahi yahase."

"Money is Prashant Kishor's religion. I suspect that some anti-national elements have funded his election campaign. I have never seen someone raise Rs 14 crore within two hours. He will have to answer some day," he said. Asked if Kishor never faced raids due to his BJP links, Tiwari said the Jan Suraaj leader has had links across the political spectrum.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a threat to the country's future, he further suggested through an impromptu song.

"Bharat me vicharo ka atank faila rahe hai...kehte hai kerosene bicha hua bas machis ki zarurat hai, na jane kyun yeh bharat ke bhaviysa ko jala rahe hai," he sang, translating to, "He's spreading terror through his ideas in India. It is said that kerosene is already spread; all it needs is a matchstick. I don't know why he wants to destroy India's future."

Tiwari sang his iconic Bhojpuri song 'Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala', praising Nitish Kumar, whom he endorsed as the NDA's chief ministerial face. "Nitish Kumar has made Biharis feel proud of their roots," he said.

Manoj Tiwari has been an MP from North East Delhi since 2014.