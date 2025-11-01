Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said the stampede at the Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of "several devotees".

It has sent us into "profound shock", he wrote on X.

"A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals," he said.