2 minutes ago
Venkateswara Temple Stampede Updates:

Deaths have been reported after a stampede broke out at Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Kashibugga this morning. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called it a "tragic incident" and said it was "extremely heartbreaking".

"I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," he said in a post on X.

Here Are Updates On Venkateswara Temple Stampede:

Nov 01, 2025 12:49 (IST)
Lokesh Nara On Venkateswara Temple Stampede

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said the stampede at the Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of "several devotees". 

It has sent us into "profound shock", he wrote on X.

"A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals," he said.

Nov 01, 2025 12:47 (IST)
Venkateswara Temple Stampede: "Extremely Heartbreaking," Says N Chandrababu Naidu

Nov 01, 2025 12:46 (IST)
Venkateswara Temple Stampede: Deaths Reported In Crush At Andhra Pradesh Temple

Deaths have been reported after a stampede broke out at Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Kashibugga this morning.

