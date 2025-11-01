Video: Devotees Rush To Give CPR As Several Faint In Andhra Temple Stampede

Several devotees rushed to provide CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to those who fainted during a stampede that killed at least 12 people at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Videos from Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga showed people rushing to help those who collapsed in the crowd that comprised hundreds of devotees. Some clips also showed people trying to pull out others found gasping for breath, from the crowd. Others showed women rubbing the hands of those who fell on the ground.

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga at around 11.30 am, according to Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao.



Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on X: "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims."

He said he has also directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site.

Nara Lokesh, a minister in his father Naidu's cabinet, condoled the deaths and said he was in "profound shock."

"A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede," he said, adding that he has spoken to the concerned officials and instructed that assistance be provided to the affected individuals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "pained" by the stampede and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the victims.

"My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," his office posted on X.

Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 1, 2025

He also announced that the injured would be given Rs 50,000.