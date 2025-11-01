Many Deaths In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Andhra Pradesh

Several people have died in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. The stampede erupted during a heavy rush of devotees at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga on the occasion of Ekadashi, an auspicious day in Hinduism.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy, describing the deaths of devotees as "heartbreaking".

"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured," said Naidu.

He has also requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site and oversee the relief measures.

Nara Lokesh, a minister in his father Naidu's cabinet, condoled the deaths and said he was in "profound shock".

"A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede," he said.

Lokesh said he has spoken to concerned officials and the local MLA and instructed that assistance be provided to the affected individuals.