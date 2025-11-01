Video: Puja Baskets In Hand, Screams For Help -- The Temple Stampede Moment

Scores of women stuck in a narrow space flanked by handrails, puja baskets in their hands, and many of them gasping for air and screaming for help: videos from Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam capture chilling moments during the stampede tragedy that claimed at least nine lives. The stampede occurred after a large crowd of devotees gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi, considered a sacred day by Hindus.

The disturbing visuals show women jostling with each other and trying to jump over the rails to escape the stampede. Many of them are heard crying for help as some men try to pull them to safety. Some visuals also show relatives trying to administer CPR to victims and rubbing their palms in last-ditch efforts to revive them. Videos from the temple suggest that most of the victims are women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has said he was pained by the stampede. "My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO has said.

READ: At Least 9 Killed In Stampede At Venkateswara Temple In Andhra On Ekadashi

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the tragedy and described the deaths as "heartbreaking". "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured," the Chief Minister said in a post on X. He has asked local officials and public representatives to reach the spot and oversee relief operations.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said the stampede is "deeply distressing". "An inquiry will be conducted into this tragic incident, which took place at a temple managed by private authorities. During Karthika Masam, large crowds visit major temples and Shaiva shrines across the state. I urge Endowments Department officials to ensure proper queue management and make sure that women, children, and the elderly do not face any inconvenience," he said.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer has expressed anguish over the stampede deaths. "Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured pilgrims," the Raj Bhavan has said.

According to government sources, the temple authorities had not informed the local administration that a rush of devotees was expected on Ekadashi. Also, the area where the pilgrims gathered was under construction. The Srikakulam temple is privately-run, and not under the state government's endowments department.

Nara Lokesh, Andhra minister and the Chief Minister's son, is rushing to the temple. "The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple, which resulted in the death of several devotees, is deeply shocking. It was a great tragedy on the day of Ekadashi. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our government is providing the best medical treatment to those injured in the stampede," he said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said he was "deeply saddened" by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede. "My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest," he said.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic stampede. He said similar incidents had occurred earlier at Tirupati and Simhachalam temples. "Despite repeated tragedies, the government has failed to take proper precautions and has acted with utter negligence. This repeated loss of innocent lives reflects the inefficiency of Chandrababu Naidu's administration," he said, urging the state government to take corrective measures to prevent such incidents.