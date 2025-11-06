Kegel Exercises For Men: Benefits And How To Perform

Kegel exercises are simple movements that strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, and they're not just for women. By regularly contracting and relaxing these muscles, men can ward off incontinence, reduce post-urination dribble, and even improve sexual performance. Although Dr. Arnold H. Kegel first developed these exercises in the late 1940s as a nonsurgical solution for women's urinary leakage, men can benefit just as much. Strengthening the pelvic floor is a small effort that can lead to major improvements in overall health and quality of life.

Kegel Exercises For Men

In order to do Kegels properly, it's important to know which muscles are involved in doing this simple exercise. Although Kegel exercises themselves are simple and straightforward, finding the right muscles to exercise isn't. One-third or more of women and men who do Kegels are actually working their abdominal, buttock, or inner thigh muscles. They don't reap the benefits of the exercises.

How To Do Kegels For Men

The simple exercise of Kegels can be performed by following simple steps in a sequence to yield favourable results:

Step 1: Locate your pelvic muscles

For men, locating their pelvic muscles is important, as if you don't involve the right muscles, then the exercise becomes useless.

Pretend you are trying to avoid passing gas.

While urinating, try to stop your urine stream.

Note: If you've identified the right muscles, you'll feel the contraction more in the back of the pelvic area than the front.

The pelvic muscles are responsible for supporting the bladder, bowel, and prostate. The muscles of the pelvic floor can weaken due to aging, prostate surgery, chronic cough, and being overweight.

Step 2: Practice contractions

Choose your position.

Start by lying on your back until you get the feel of contracting the pelvic floor muscles.

When you have the hang of it, practice while sitting and standing.

Step 3: Contract and relax

Contract your pelvic floor muscles for 3 to 5 seconds.

Relax for 3 to 5 seconds.

Repeat the contract/relax cycle 10 times.

Step 4: Keep other muscles relaxed.

Don't contract your abdominal, leg, or buttock muscles, or lift your pelvis.

Place a hand gently on your belly to detect unwanted abdominal action.

Step 5: Extend the time:

Gradually increase the length of contractions and relaxations.

Work your way up to 10-second contractions and relaxations.

Aim high: Try to do at least 30 to 40 Kegel exercises every day. Spreading them throughout the day is better than doing them all at once.

Advice: It's better to do Kegel exercises in the bathroom while bathing or when you are in a private place. Also, if you are in a bathroom emergency, then Kegels can help you reach the bathroom without an accident.

Diversify: Practice short, 2 to 3 second contractions and releases (sometimes called "quick flicks") as well as longer ones.

Men's Kegel Exercises Benefits

The various benefits of Kegel exercises range from improving sexual performance to boosting prostate health. Here are some of these:

Boost Prostate Health: Kegels are recommended as part of recovery after prostate surgery, and they further help with managing symptoms of an enlarged prostate and chronic prostatitis.

Gain Better Bladder and Bowel Control: Preventing urinary incontinence (leaking urine when coughing, lifting, or exercising). In addition, it also helps with eliminating the embarrassing post-urination dribble.

Reduce Pelvic Pain: The act of doing Kegels relaxes the pelvic floor muscles and strengthens the muscles while relieving certain types of chronic pelvic pain.

Pro Tips For Consistency And Safety

There are three aspects that you need to take care of while doing Kegels:

Integration : When to fit them ( eg, while driving, sitting at a desk, or while standing )

: When to fit them ( eg, while driving, sitting at a desk, or while standing ) Patience : Note that the results can take a few weeks to a few months.

: Note that the results can take a few weeks to a few months. When to see a doctor/ physiotherapist: If you can't find the muscles, experience pain, or have no improvement after a few months of doing Kegels.

Kegels are a free, invisible, and powerful way for men to take control of their pelvic floor and sexual health. So, make sure to do them properly while performing the exercise with care and in comfortable settings.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

Salkapuram, S., & Elumalai, K. (2024). Prevalence, Risk Factors, and Statistical Analysis of Urinary Incontinence in a Tertiary Care Hospital in India.