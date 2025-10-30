Not Just Protein, Magnesium Supplements Also Support Muscle Recovery Post-Workouts, Here's How

After protein and creatine, magnesium supplements have gained popularity in the fitness industry. For the uninitiated, magnesium is an essential mineral involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. From regulating blood sugar levels to improving sleep cycle, magnesium is crucial for your brain and body. This important mineral has now become a part of every gym goer's diet as it supports muscle recovery, helps with energy production, and reduces inflammation. Additionally, magnesium also helps with muscle relaxation, which is essential after an intense workout. Here's a closer look at how magnesium contributes to muscle recovery and growth.

The role of magnesium in muscle recovery

Magnesium is vital for energy production, protein synthesis, and the repair of muscle fibers after exercise. Here's how:

1. Energy production

Magnesium is a key player in the body's energy production processes. It helps convert food into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the primary energy currency of cells. Adequate magnesium levels help ensure optimal energy levels for both during and after workouts.

2. Muscle contraction and relaxation

Magnesium plays a role in muscle contractions. It also helps prevent muscle cramps and spasms that may occur during intense workouts.

After exercise, magnesium helps muscles relax, reducing the tension that can contribute to soreness and stiffness, which supports faster recovery.

3. Protein synthesis

Magnesium is also crucial for protein synthesis, which is vital for muscle repair and growth post-exercise. This can also help with increased muscle mass and strength over time.

4. Better sleep

Quality rest is an essential element for muscle building, and magnesium is known to improve sleep quality. By promoting relaxation and reducing stress, magnesium helps ensure that your body can repair and rebuild muscle tissue more effectively during sleep.

5. Controlled inflammation

Magnesium contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce muscle inflammation and soreness following exercise. This assists with quicker recovery and a reduced risk of injury, supporting a consistent workout routine.

Magnesium also boosts exercise performance

Several studies indicate that magnesium supplements can help enhance exercise performance as they help move blood sugar into your muscles and dispose of lactate, which can build up during exercise and cause fatigue. Also, individuals who exercise may require more magnesium than those who don't.

Tips for safe consumption

Magnesium supplements are available in various forms (such as magnesium citrate, glycinate, or oxide). For better absorption and lower gastrointestinal discomfort, magnesium citrate or glycinate is often recommended.

While magnesium can be beneficial any time of the day, taking it post-workout or in the evening can help aid recovery and improve sleep quality.

Consult an expert to know the right dosage for you depending on your age, sex, dietary preferences, and levels of physical activity.

Incorporate magnesium-rich foods into your diet, such as leafy green vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes. This can minimize the need for supplements and support overall health.

Magnesium supplements can sometimes lead to digestive discomfort. Ensuring sufficient hydration can help mitigate these effects.

If you're taking a magnesium supplement, keep track of your overall intake from both supplements and food sources to avoid excessive consumption, which can lead to adverse effects.

Magnesium supplementation can lead to improved athletic performance by supporting energy production and optimising muscle function. However, it is of utmost importance to consult an expert before adding any supplements to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.