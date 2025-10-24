Poor Sleep, Anxiety And Constant Fatigue? Low Magnesium Levels Could Be The Culprit

Magnesium has gained immense popularity on social media over the past year. From better sleep to improved exercise performance, magnesium is being widely seen as a common solution to multiple health concerns. While magnesium supports hundreds of chemical reactions in your body, its deficiency is quite common in multiple age groups. Magnesium deficiency is prevalent in people with diabetes, low absorption, chronic diarrhea, and celiac disease. Individuals with alcohol use disorder are also at an increased risk of deficiency. Inadequate levels of magnesium in the body can contribute to some unpleasant symptoms, affecting both mental and physical health. Keep reading to know how.

Impact of low magnesium levels on health

1. May contribute to anxiety

Low levels of magnesium can contribute to anxiety symptoms and may also trigger stress. Magnesium is involved in regulating neurotransmitters that send signals throughout the nervous system. Low levels of magnesium can disrupt the balance of neurotransmitters like serotonin, which helps regulate mood. This disruption can increase anxiety levels, making individuals more prone to stress and feelings of unease. Additionally, magnesium plays a role in the body's stress response by helping to regulate cortisol levels, also known as the stress hormone.

2. Poor sleep

Magnesium is now commonly used to regulate the sleep cycle as it contributes to the regulation of sleep by maintaining healthy levels of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation. Insufficient magnesium can lead to a decrease in GABA activity, which may result in difficulty falling or staying asleep. Furthermore, magnesium helps muscle relaxation and can prevent nighttime muscle cramps that disrupt sleep.

3. Constant fatigue

Fatigue is associated with several health conditions. It can also indicate magnesium deficiency. Low magnesium levels can lead to fatigue by affecting energy production. Magnesium is involved in ATP (adenosine triphosphate) synthesis, the molecule that provides energy for various cellular processes. A deficiency may result in lower energy levels and increased feelings of tiredness and lethargy. Additionally, inadequate magnesium can impact muscle function, leading to weakness or fatigue during physical activity.

Other symptoms of magnesium deficiency include muscle cramps, poor bone health, high blood pressure, and irregular heartbeat.

Understanding the importance of magnesium

Magnesium plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health, heart function, and muscle function. It also assists in blood glucose control, protein synthesis, and the production of DNA and RNA. Beyond its physiological roles, adequate magnesium levels are important for mental clarity and cognitive function.

How to maintain adequate magnesium levels in the body

Several foods are naturally loaded with magnesium. Some of the best food sources include spinach, kale, pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashews, quinoa, brown rice, lentils, fatty fish, avocado, and bananas.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help maintain optimal magnesium levels and potentially alleviate symptoms related to deficiency. However, if you require supplements, seek medical help and consult an expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.