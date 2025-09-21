Nutritionist Warns Not All Magnesium Supplements Deliver Enough Elemental Nutrition

Magnesium has become popular for its ability to improve sleep, reduce anxiety, and ease muscle soreness. But nutritionist Pooja Makhija warns that not all magnesium supplements are created equal. Simply picking one off the shelf is not enough - you need to read the label carefully to know what you are actually getting.

What the body absorbs from a magnesium supplement is not always the same as what the label shows. Minerals like magnesium or calcium are often bound to compounds such as glycinate, citrate, or oxide. According to Pooja, only the "elemental magnesium" - the active ingredient - can be used by the body.

"I will use the magnesium which is inside the compound," she explains in her latest Instagram post, adding that only 11 to 14 percent of magnesium glycinate is elemental magnesium.

"So, if you're taking 1000 milligrams of a magnesium supplement, you will get anywhere between 110 to 140... your body only uses the elemental part of the magnesium," she says.

The average adult needs 300-400 mg of elemental magnesium daily to see benefits such as deeper sleep, relaxed muscles, and a calmer mood. If you only go by the total compound weight without checking the elemental amount, you may end up consuming far less than required.

Hidden fillers are another issue. Some supplements use compounds or cheap bulking agents that provide little to no nutritional value. Pooja advises avoiding any product that does not clearly mention "elemental magnesium" on the label.

"They are added in or other compounds that are compounding to the magnesium, for example, magnesium oxide, magnesium citrate, or then they can be just cheap bulking agents," she explains.

Her advice is clear: if the elemental content isn't specified, drop the product altogether. "If for any reason your supplement is not mentioning the elemental part of the mineral on the label, take the product and drop it."

"It's a red flag. It's a useless product in any case," she concludes.

Backing her advice with research, Pooja highlights a 2012 study in Magnesium Research. The study found that the form of magnesium matters for absorption. Organic salts such as citrate and glycinate are absorbed better than inorganic forms like oxide.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.