Extra virgin olive oil, also known popularly as EVOO, is an exotic luxury that is becoming increasingly common in today's kitchens. This heart-healthy oil is often referred to as "liquid gold"; hailing from the Mediterranean, the staple is finding a new home on the Indian plate, not just as a salad dressing, but as a beneficial tool for lifestyle correction. As India grapples with a rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the shift toward heart-healthy fats has never been more critical. According to a joint initiative by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), NCDs now account for the majority of the deaths in India. The exact percentage is somewhere between 63% and 65% of all deaths in India, a dramatic rise from just 37.9% in 1990. This has given rise to the growing trend where people have become more aware of what is on their plate. One such ingredient is a bottle of extra-virgin olive oil.

Extra virgin olive oil is the highest quality of olive oil available. Unlike "refined" or "pure" olive oils, which undergo chemical processing and heat treatment, this oil is different. It is essentially an oil extracted through cold pressing, a mechanical process where olives are crushed, and the oil is separated at temperatures strictly below 27 degree celusis. This ensures that the oil retains its full profile of antioxidants, vitamins, and polyphenols that heat would otherwise destroy. While we traditionally associate olives with the groves of Italy or Greece, India has carved its own niche in the global olive map. Extra virgin olive oil is being cultivated in districts like Bikaner, Nagaur, and Jalore in olive plantations.

8 Health Benefits of Daily Extra Virgin Olive Oil Consumption

1. Boosts Heart Health

For a nation often called the "world's capital for heart disease", extra virgin olive oil consumption offers a robust defence. It is exceptionally high in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), particularly oleic acid. Along with this helpful acid, extra virgin olive oil research indicates that it can:

Replacing saturated fats with MUFAs can significantly lower LDL (bad cholesterol) while maintaining HDL (good cholesterol). This is highlighted by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).

Its ability to improve the lining of blood vessels also helps in managing hypertension, a common precursor to heart events in the Indian population.

2. A Strong Anti-Inflammatory

Chronic inflammation is the silent driver behind many Indian health crises, from arthritis to metabolic syndrome. Extra virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, an antioxidant that has been shown to work similarly to ibuprofen. Here is what the research says:

It suggests that the daily consumption of about 50 ml of extra virgin olive oil can provide an anti-inflammatory effect that helps mitigate the risk of chronic inflammatory conditions.

3. Diabetes Management

With millions of Indians living with type 2 diabetes, consuming extra virgin olive oil can play a role in blood sugar regulation. There are multiple studies performed in clinical settings that have observed:

When extra virgin olive oil is part of the Indian-Adapted Mediterranean Diet (IAMD), it can boost healthy fats and improve insulin sensitivity.

It helps slow down the absorption of glucose, preventing the sharp post-meal sugar spikes that are common with high-carb Indian diets.

4. Cognitive Clarity And Brain Health

As the ageing population in India grows, neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's are a rising concern. The plant compounds known as polyphenols in extra virgin olive oil can assist in clearing the "brain-produced protein called amyloid-beta, which is cleared during sleep. Here is why it matters:

If this protein accumulates, then it is associated with cognitive decline.

It has also been noted that daily intake supports "brain plasticity", keeping the mind sharp and focused, a benefit that extends from students to senior citizens.

5. Weight Management

Contrary to the myth that "all oil is fattening", extra virgin olive oil can actually aid weight loss. Through the presence of the following hormones and healthy fats:

The high MUFA content increases levels of oleoylethanolamide, a hormone that signals the brain that the stomach is full.

Studies comparing olive oil with other fats show that individuals consuming extra virgin olive oil tend to have a higher metabolic rate and reduced cravings for processed snacks.

6. Fighting Urban Oxidative Stress

Living in high-pollution zones like major metroplitan cities exposes the body to massive oxidative stress. To combat this stress, extra virgin oil can help, as it is loaded with powerful antioxidants like vitamin E and oleuropein. These compounds neutralise free radicals, protecting your cells from DNA damage and potentially reducing the risk of certain cancers, particularly breast and colorectal cancers, which are seeing an uptick in urban India.

7. Improves Digestive Function

In traditional Ayurveda, gut health is the foundation of complete wellness. Through extra virgin olive oil consumption, it can act as a gentle lubricant for the digestive system. It stimulates the production of bile and pancreatic hormones, helping to prevent gallstones and improving the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) from vegetables.

8. Skin And Hair Health

Indian beauty rituals have long used oils, but extra virgin olive oil can provide "beauty from within". There are ways that it can help in bettering skin and hair health:

Its high antioxidant profile protects the skin from UV-induced damage and premature ageing.

Whether consumed or used as a base for a massage, it hydrates the skin and strengthens hair follicles, offering a natural glow that reflects internal health.

The Indian Kitchen: Is It Suitable For A 'Tadka'?

A common concern for people who want to use olive oil is the smoke point. Extra virgin olive oil has a smoke point of approximately 190 degree celusis, which is more than sufficient for sauteeing, stir-frying, and most Indian vegetable preparations (subzis).

However, for deep-frying (bhaturas or pakoras), it is suggested that using refined olive oil or local oils like mustard or groundnut can be beneficial.

To maximise health benefits, extra virgin olive oil can be used as a "finishing oil, drizzled over hot dal, mixed into chutneys, or used in a 1-teaspoon daily "morning shot" on an empty stomach.

Extra virgin olive oil is no longer just a Mediterranean luxury; it is a functional food that aligns perfectly with the needs of the modern Indian body. The key is a moderate intake for reaping its health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.