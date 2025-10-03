Luke Coutinho Explains How Kegel Exercises Can Help Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor

Life coach Luke Coutinho recently highlighted the importance of the pelvic floor in women's health. In an Instagram post, he described it as a "powerful, often overlooked muscle group supporting your bladder, uterus, and rectum." Many people notice its significance only when problems like leakage, post-childbirth discomfort, or prolapse arise.

According to Luke, a strong pelvic floor helps in multiple ways:

Supports posture and spinal alignment

Improves circulation to reproductive organs

Enhances core stability, working with deep abdominal and back muscles

Plays a vital role in intimacy, recovery, and confidence

To explain a simple Kegel exercise, he says, “Women, try this right now. Imagine you're trying to pee and I tell you to stop peeing midway. Try that. Which muscles did you clench? If you did that right now, you just did a Kegel exercise. Extremely powerful for your pelvic flow, your pelvic muscles. Supports your bladder, supports your uterus and your rectum.”

How to Do Kegel Exercises:

Luke explains, “Imagine you're peeing and stop midway,” but warns not to clench too hard. “I don't want you to clench where you feel your abs clenching and all your thigh muscles tightening. Just a gentle clench to stop the flow of urine.”

For beginners, he recommends:

Start with three sets twice a day

Clench for 5 seconds, relax for 5 seconds

Each set can have 10 counts

As you get stronger, hold for 15 seconds, relax for 10 seconds, and gradually increase. He suggests doing this two to three times a day, depending on your needs.

Key Benefits of Kegel Exercises:

Improves sexual satisfaction through increased blood flow

Supports perimenopause/menopause when tissues may weaken

Helps with post-childbirth repair and recovery

Reduces mild leakage during coughing, laughing, or exercising

Boosts blood flow to aid healing

Who Should Be Cautious:

Women with chronic pelvic pain, severe prolapse, or certain neurological conditions should consult a gynaecologist or physiotherapist first.

Over-clenching can cause tension, pain, constipation, or hip discomfort. Balance exercises with relaxation.

Lifestyle Tips To Complement Kegels:

Maintain a healthy weight to avoid extra pressure on pelvic muscles

Avoid chronic constipation—fibre and hydration are key

Practice diaphragmatic breathing to reduce pelvic strain

Strengthen surrounding muscles with yoga, Pilates, or gentle core exercises

Important Disclaimer:

Luke shares, “Now this is not a replacement for your doctor's advice. This is not a replacement if you have a prolapse or you have a problem. You see your doctor, you get the medical intervention, but remember this is something that you can do on a flight, in a car, if you're not driving, at home, before bed, on wake up.”

He concludes with a reminder: “Consistency is key. Think of Kegels as an invisible workout that strengthens your pelvic health, confidence, and overall well-being.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.