Preventive Screenings For Men: Gynaecologist Shares Complete List Of Essential Health Tests

Renowned obstetrician and women's health advocate Dr Anjali Kumar has recently shifted the focus to men, encouraging them to take control of their health with prompt, scientifically supported preventive checkups. Dr Kumar, in her recent Instagram message to "the men in your life", repeated a very important and often neglected fact: a preventive test has to be done; it cannot be put off.

Dr Kumar stated that men are a "statistical" group that is more prone to acquiring diseases such as metabolic syndrome, prostate issues, cardiovascular illnesses, and cancer at an advanced stage. She also points out that the main reason behind men's induction of the diagnostic postponement and their going to doctors only when symptoms exacerbate is a strong ill-fated behaviour pattern.

To address this gap, Dr Kumar presented a comprehensive preventive health plan that addresses metabolic, cardiovascular, infectious, oncological, musculoskeletal, and sensory health.

“Preventive testing is not optional; it is essential,” Dr Kumar wrote in the caption.

Check the post here:

Cardiovascular Risk Assessment

Given that cardiovascular disease remained the top cause of death in men globally, Dr Kumar advocated a detailed cardiovascular risk assessment. This includes:

Advanced markers such as Apolipoproteins A1 and B

Annual ECGs after age 30

High-sensitivity CRP to evaluate vascular inflammation

Lipid profiling

Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) scan can identify silent plaque buildup in males over 40 years of age, long before symptoms manifest.

Metabolic and Endocrine Evaluation

This is crucial for detecting insulin resistance, thyroid imbalances, and hormone deficiencies. Dr Kumar underlined the relevance of testing, which includes:

Fasting glucose, HbA1c, fasting insulin, and HOMA-IR to identify early indicators of diabetes

Thyroid panel (TSH, Free T3, Free T4) for metabolic regulation.

Serum Vitamin D and B12 for neuromuscular and neurocognitive function

Total + Free Testosterone to evaluate androgen deficiency, libido disturbance, loss of muscle mass, and fatigue

Cancer Screening

Another essential pillar is still cancer screening. Early detection significantly improves the prognosis. Tests include:

PSA levels after 40 for prostate cancer

Colonoscopy at 45 for colorectal cancer, the third most common disease in men

Bone and Musculoskeletal Health

Adding more to her screening list, Dr Kumar suggested the following tests for bone and musculoskeletal health:

DEXA scan after 45 or earlier if symptomatic

Serum calcium and Vitamin D for bone mineral density

Infectious Disease and STI Screening

Infections always threaten health, particularly when silently progressing. If not treated, infections can cause immunity, fertility, and general health issues that Dr Kumar warns of. STI screening tests involve:

HIV 1 and 2, Hepatitis B surface antigen, Hepatitis C antibody

Syphilis, Chlamydia, Gonorrhoea panels

Sensory and Dental Health

Beyond internal health, Dr Kumar highlights the importance of sensory and dental health as well. Men should consider the following tests:

Biennial eye exam, glaucoma screening after 40

Dental evaluation every 6 months

Hearing assessment every 3 to 5 years

In summary, Dr Kumar urges men to come out, get checked, and put their health first —not just for themselves, but also for the people who depend on and love them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.