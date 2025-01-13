Strengthen Your Pelvic Muscles With Kegel Exercises: Here's How

Kegel exercises, also known as pelvic floor exercises help to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. The pelvic floor muscles support your bladder, bowel and vagina. Certain conditions can make your pelvic muscles weak. Some of these include obesity, pelvic area surgery, ageing, chronic constipation or cough and others. Women can also experience issues related to pelvic muscles due to pregnancy and childbirth. Performing Kegels during pregnancy can help have greater control over pelvic muscles during labour and delivery.

Kegel exercise benefits: Know how to perform

In an Instagram post, Dr Anjali Kumar, obstetrician & gynaecologist, shared the importance of performing kegels and also the steps to perform these exercises. In the video on her page, Maitriwomen, she said that many women, post-delivery, feel heavy and loose down there. Urine leaks while coughing and sneezing also become common. All this happens because of lax pelvic floor muscles. "The best exercise to tone up the pelvic floor are kegel exercises. So, let's know how to do kegels correctly," she said in the video.

Dr Kumar then explained the steps to perform:

"First, tighten the muscles around your anus and vagina. Pull them up towards your naval and see if you can also hold the urinary opening along with it as if you are trying to stop the flow of the urine."

"Keep breathing and hold this contraction for the count of three. Relax slowly," she added.

How much to do

"Start by doing 2-3 kegels per day and gradually increase the count and see if you can hold longer, maybe, 5-10 seconds," suggested Dr Kumar.

She also advised that you should keep a count of about 10 seconds between each kegel exercise. "Keep going and aim for 3 sets of 10 repetitions."

Dr. Kumar has also mentioned that you should empty your bladder before performing Kegels. You can do these exercises anywhere, sitting, standing or even lying.

Doing kegel exercises regularly can help deal with issues like urine or faecal incontinence, an urgent need to pee, pelvic organ prolapse and more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.