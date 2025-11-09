Pressure To Perform: Expert Shares How Masculinity Impacts Mental Health

In India today, an often-overlooked root of emotional distress and burnout lies not only in external pressures, but also in the internalised expectations of masculinity. Traditional gender roles i.e. the 'provider', the one who must remain stoic, the person who cannot show vulnerability, continue to quietly shape men's mental health outcomes. These roles may offer social standing, but they also impose a heavy, often invisible, emotional cost.

Let's begin with some sobering data. Recent analysis shows that Indian men are far more likely than women to die by suicide: they account for nearly 71% of all such cases. A deeper look reveals that masculine ideals rooted in emotional restraint and personal endurance often impede help-seeking behaviour. Studies indicate that only 50% of Indian men feel comfortable seeking help from a mental-health professional, underscoring how deeply stigma, self-reliance, and societal expectations continue to limit men's willingness to reach out for support.

Men in high-pressure roles are also disproportionately vulnerable to burnout because workplace cultures rarely allow room for vulnerability or self-reflection. Why does this matter? Because traditional masculine ideals amplify the pressure to perform - at work, within families, and in public identity. One is expected to be invincible, mentally unflappable, the one who fixes problems rather than admits to them. Over time, that emotional bottling creates a dangerous cycle of suppression and overcompensation, leading to anxiety, irritability, depression, substance misuse, or, in extreme cases, self-harm.

Three overlapping pathways explain how this pressure operates:

1. Provider-role stress: Many Indian men feel an unrelenting duty to be the primary breadwinner, even as family structures and economic realities evolve. The perceived consequences of failure i.e. job loss, debt, or financial strain, often translate into private shame. The reflexive response tends to be, 'I'll handle it', not, 'I'm struggling'

2. Emotional suppression culture: From an early age, boys are told to 'be strong', 'don't cry', and 'deal with it'. Over time, this social conditioning teaches them to internalise distress and mask need. Such suppression has been directly linked to delayed help-seeking and worsening symptom severity

3. Achievement and competition: Modern work cultures often equate worth with output. Long hours, hyper-productivity, and an aversion to appearing 'weak' reinforce a narrow idea of success. Masculinity tied to constant achievement becomes a double-edged sword, driving ambition, but eroding resilience when setbacks occur

So, what must change? First, we need to redefine masculinity through the lens of emotional health. Strength should not mean silence. True resilience comes from recognising limits and asking for help when needed. This cultural shift requires visible role models i.e. men who speak openly about therapy, burnout, or emotional pain without shame. When senior professionals, athletes, or public figures normalise these conversations, they help dismantle decades of stigma.

Second, we must normalise emotional check-ins as a routine act of self-care. Just as one schedules a physical exam, men should regularly ask themselves, "How am I really doing?" Waiting for crisis points only deepens suffering. Research shows that early awareness and expression of distress significantly improve recovery and coping outcomes. Even simple daily practices such as mindful breaks, journaling, or honest conversations with friends can disrupt the spiral of isolation that many men fall into.

Third, institutions, workplaces, communities, and families, must consciously address these gendered pressures. Wellness programmes should move beyond generic slogans to reflect the specific ways men experience and express distress. Framing mental health around performance, resilience, or leadership rather than weakness or emotion, often helps reach men who might otherwise disengage from the conversation. Leadership teams in particular play a crucial role: when men at the top model openness, it sets a powerful precedent for everyone else.

Finally, mental health services must evolve to recognise how men present differently. Symptoms such as anger, restlessness, fatigue, or substance reliance are often signs of deeper distress that go unnoticed or misread. The treatment gap in India remains vast, an estimated 195 million people live with mental health disorders, and over 60 million struggle with depression. Closing this gap requires both systemic reform and a cultural re-education - one that teaches boys and men that emotional expression is not a failure of strength, but an act of courage.

When we allow masculinity to evolve into something inclusive, expressive, and humane, we free men from the expectation of invulnerability. And in doing so, we create a healthier, more compassionate society for everyone.

(By Dr Amit Malik, Founding Cohort, IMHA; Founder and CEO, Amaha)

