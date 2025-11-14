Children's Day: Common Health Hazards Every Parent Should Prevent

As you celebrate Children's Day, a time dedicated to the joy, potential, and innocence of your children, it is crucial that you ask the question, what are the most common health hazards for young children? The answer can be quite extensive, as living in the modern age has also brought about numerous health hazards that can endanger the safety and security of your children. This Children's Day, take a pause to reflect on the most profound gift that you can provide to your children, in the form of safety and optimum health. While you shower your children with love and gifts, the truest form of protection lies in being prepared and having a plan to prevent common health hazards that exist in their environment.

The transition to parenthood is an emotionally overwhelming journey that needs to account for making necessary preparations that can help you as parents. Expectant and new parents often focus on the immediate, tangible needs that their children may require, like diapers, toys, and baby proofing the house. Perhaps an overlooked, yet life-saving, skill set to develop is the knowledge to act decisively when a child's life hangs in the balance.

The Child Health Hazards That Parents Need Prevent

Childhood injuries and medical emergencies are tragically common, often occurring in the seemingly safest environments, aka the home of the child. According to The Indian Journal of Paediatrics (2023), the majority of non-fatal injuries and preventable deaths in infants and young children are linked to a few key health hazards. You need to pay attention and be vigilant about these health hazards:

Accidental Poisoning

The common behavioural trait of young children, mainly toddlers, is to explore the world by putting things in their mouths. A brightly coloured laundry detergent, a forgotten medicine bottle on the counter, or cleaning supplies under the sink can be mistaken for candy or a drink.

To prevent accidental poisoning, make sure all medications (prescription and over-the-counter), household cleaners, and other potential poisons are stored in locked cabinets or high up, completely out of sight and reach. And use child-resistant packaging correctly.

Actionable Advice: Keep the number for your local Poison Control Centre or emergency services handy.

Choking And Suffocation

Choking is one of the leading causes of death in children under the age of three. Small objects, toys with detachable parts, and certain foods (like whole grapes, nuts, or hard candies) pose significant risks. Suffocation hazards include plastic bags and, critically, unsafe sleeping environments for infants.

You can prevent choking by following the 'toilet paper roll rule', where any object that can fit inside an empty toilet paper roll can be ruled out as a choking hazard for children under three.

Ensure children eat sitting down, and supervise them closely.

For infants, adhere to safe sleeping guidelines as follows:

"Back to Sleep" in a crib free of pillows

Bumpers

Loose bedding

The key difference needs to be understood between a child gagging (noisy, coughing) and choking (silent, unable to breathe).

Burns And Scalds

A curious little hand can reach for a hot tea cup, a pan handle left hanging over the stove's edge, or bath water that is too hot can cause severe, life-altering burns for life.

To prevent burns and scalds in children, you can follow these safety guidelines:

Always turn pot handles towards the back of the stove.

Never hold a child while drinking or carrying hot liquids.

Set your water heater thermostat to a maximum of 48.8 degrees Celsius (120) to prevent accidental scalding in the bath.

Use safety gates to keep young children out of the kitchen while cooking.

The Critical Gap: Lack Of Childhood CPR Training

Beyond these immediate environmental risks, there is a crucial skill gap among many new and expectant parents that can save a child's life. That is Childhood Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and First Aid training.

While in urban India, there is a lack of neonatal classes which can excellently prepare parents for birth, these are nonexistent for rural India. There are only a few programmes that routinely incorporate infant and child CPR training. The crucial first aid training for parents of newborns is available in India, but the percentage of expectant parents who actually take the course remains low.

A study in The American Pediatric Journal (2016) has highlighted that out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in children often occurs at home, and the first person on the scene is almost always a parent or caregiver.

The reasons why new parents are not trained in CPR for children include a lack of awareness, time constraints, and the belief that professional medical help will be available quickly. Additionally, some parents may not see the immediate need for CPR training, especially if they are not in a high-risk situation. However, these factors can be addressed by educating parents about the importance of CPR training and providing resources and training opportunities.

Common Situations for Which CPR Training is Crucial:

Choking Hazards It is the most frequent and dangerous situation involving young children. Small objects, food items, and even toys can easily become lodged in a child's airway, causing them to struggle for breath. Drowning Incidents Whether it's in a pool, bathtub, or even a small body of water, drowning can occur silently and quickly. In cases of drowning, every second counts. The brain can suffer significant damage after just a few minutes without oxygen. Sudden Cardiac Arrest Although cardiac arrest is less common in children than in adults, it does happen, sometimes due to inborn heart conditions or unforeseen medical issues. Without immediate intervention, this can lead to death within minutes.

Becoming a new parent is a joyous and rewarding experience. However, amidst the excitement, it's crucial for parents to be prepared for unexpected emergencies. One of the most valuable skills that new parents can acquire is Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Learning CPR is a proactive and empowering step for new parents, providing them with the ability to respond confidently and effectively during emergencies. CPR equips parents with the skills to protect their child's life, bolster their confidence in crisis situations, and play an active role in promoting child safety within their community.

This Children's Day, let your most valuable promise to your child be one of preparedness. It is not enough to child-proof your house; you must be 'emergency-prepared' yourself. We urge all expectant parents to demand infant and child CPR and first aid training as part of their antenatal (the time before childbirth) care package. For existing parents, make the time just a few hours of training can arm you with the confidence and skills to be your child's first and most immediate lifeline.

