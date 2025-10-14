Early Puberty Causes: Sleep And Junk Food May Be To Blame, Expert Says

Early puberty isn't random; it's closely linked to how we live today, says health and wellness expert Luke Coutinho. He has raised concerns over the growing cases of early puberty among children, some as young as eight.

"Puberty is a natural phase, but when it begins too early, it can affect a child's growth, emotions, and long-term well-being," Coutinho said on Instagram, urging parents to be mindful of everyday habits that could be disrupting children's hormones.

According to Coutinho, early puberty is largely hormonal in nature, and several lifestyle factors are speeding up these changes. One of the biggest culprits, he says, is sleep deprivation. Poor sleep leads to hormonal chaos by lowering melatonin levels, which in turn affects estrogen, testosterone, and growth hormones.

He suggested that children between the ages of 6 and 12 should aim for 9 to 12 hours of sleep, while teenagers should get 8 to 10 hours. He advises keeping bedrooms dark, cool, and free of screens at least an hour before bedtime.

Diet is another major factor. The increase in junk and ultra-processed food consumption among children causes hormonal disruption, possibly bringing periods on way earlier. "Packaged snacks and sodas raise insulin and inflammation, accelerating hormonal activity," he added.

Coutinho recommends replacing packaged snacks and sugary drinks with whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds, healthy fats like A2 ghee or coconut oil, and natural proteins such as lentils, eggs, or fish.

He also pointed out the quality of food being consumed. Milk and meat products often contain synthetic hormones that are estrogen disruptors and can cause young girls and boys can reach puberty far earlier.

He urged parents to opt for organic or hormone-free dairy and locally sourced milk, and to limit flavoured milk and processed cheese.

Another often overlooked factor is constant stress, whether it stems from peer pressure, social media or continuous exposure to blue light.

He said there's enough research showing us that constant exposure to blue light from the phone and social media will increase a child's cortisol and in turn cause an imbalance with progesterone, testosterone, estrogen and other hormones.

To counter, he suggested trying digital sunsets and no screens 60 to 90 minutes before bed.

To slow down the onset of early puberty, Coutinho believes parents need to take a holistic approach. The first step, he says, is improving sleep. "Sleep is magic for children, adults, and seniors alike. Every part of human health depends on good-quality sleep," he said.

Another step is to get children outdoors daily as sunlight helps regulate the body's internal clock and boosts vitamin D levels, which are essential for hormone balance and immunity.

Nutrition also plays a vital role. Coutinho recommends ensuring that at least 95 percent of a child's diet comes from natural, unprocessed foods, with only occasional indulgence in junk or ultra-processed snacks.

He also stressed the importance of emotional wellness. "Talk to your children, give them space to express themselves, and let them be their authentic selves," Coutinho advised.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.