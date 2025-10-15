"Since Crackers Smuggled In...": Why Supreme Court Gave Big Go-Ahead

Firecrackers smuggled in from outside Delhi NCR during Diwali cause more damage than green crackers, the Supreme Court said today, while allowing the bursting of green crackers in Delhi between October 18 and 21. "Since firecrackers are smuggled in, they cause more damage than green firecrackers. We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment," Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said.

Firecrackers that emit lower emissions due to lower use of raw materials and dust suppressants are referred to as green crackers. Experts, however, say they still release harmful ultrafine particles and gases. The court termed this a "temporary measure" and said no firecrackers from outside the NCR region will be allowed. Pollution control bodies were directed to monitor the region's Air Quality Index during this time and file a report.

The bench noted the suggestions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Amicus Curiae Aparajita Singh, as well as the concerns raised by the industry. The court also said that if green crackers are found to be fake, the manufacturer's licence will be cancelled. It specified that the bursting of crackers between October 18 and 21 will be allowed only from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm.

The cracker ban in Delhi NCR has been a contentious issue. Over the past several years, Delhi's air quality has entered the 'hazardous' category after Diwali, prompting a section of society to demand a complete ban on crackers. The ban, however, has been difficult to impose, with people smuggling crackers from outside the NCR. Every Diwali, despite the ban, residents of NCR have complained of non-stop bursting of crackers in residential areas. Those bursting crackers claim the air quality in NCR depends on several factors and depriving people of the opportunity to celebrate Diwali by bursting crackers is not fair.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has thanked the Supreme Court for okaying green crackers. "This ruling respects public sentiments and excitement for festivals like Diwali, and also reflects a balanced outlook for safeguarding the environment. The Delhi government is committed to the pledge of a clean and green Delhi while respecting public sentiments. We aim to ensure that festivals remain radiant and the environment is also protected. This Diwali, let us balance celebration and environmental protection and fulfill the pledge of Clean Delhi, Green Delhi," she said.