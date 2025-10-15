Green Crackers Allowed In Delhi On Diwali By Supreme Court, With Conditions

The Supreme Court has cleared the use and sale of green crackers on Diwali in Delhi and neighbouring cities, relaxing a blanket cracker ban in a capital left struggling with severe pollution every winter. Green crackers are considered less harmful than the conventional ones, and the temporary relief is expected to add to the festive mood while considering the environmental concerns.

Green crackers have been allowed only between October 18-21, said a bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, stressing the need for a "balanced approach" after years of a blanket ban on firecrackers that saw frequent violations. Diwali is on October 20. The fireworks shall be confined only during 6 am-7 am and 6 pm-10 pm on these days.

"Since the firecrackers are smuggled in, they cause more damage than green firecrackers. We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment," the Chief Justice remarked.

Read: "Since Crackers Smuggled In...": Why Supreme Court Gave Big Go-Ahead

Thanking the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the decision respects the people's sentiments during Diwali while protecting the environment. "The Delhi government, while honoring public sentiments, is fully committed to the resolve of a clean and green Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that the vibrancy of festivals remains intact while also safeguarding the environment," she said.

Her senior cabinet colleague, Kapil Mishra, said it was due to the new BJP government in Delhi that "bans on Hindu festivals" are being lifted. "The government has changed; bans on Hindus' festivals have stopped. After years, the people of Delhi will celebrate Diwali in the traditional way," he said.

The court had last year imposed a year-round ban on firecrackers across northern states, taking note of unprecedented pollution. The ban extended to the bursting, manufacturing, storage, sale, and purchase of all firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Even green crackers were included under this.

Today's order relaxes the ban on only green crackers for a brief period with some conditions.

Read: Debate On Delhi's Firecrackers Ban Is Not New. It Traces Back To 1961

The Supreme Court bench, also comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, said that only certified manufacturers in Delhi-NCR must make the green crackers. These manufacturers must have permits from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

No crackers from outside will be allowed in the NCR, the court said, barring e-commerce websites from selling firecrackers.

Patrol teams must also conduct regular checks on the green cracker manufacturers and upload the QR codes of green crackers on the website. If fake green crackers are found, the manufacturer's license will be suspended, the court warned.

The court has also directed the central and state pollution control boards to monitor the air quality from October 18 onwards and file a report before it.