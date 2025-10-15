Gwalior Top Cop Hina Khan, Who Shut Up Mob With 'Jai Shri Ram', Speaks To NDTV

Gwalior city police chief Hina Khan, who made headlines after she confronted a mob with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, says she was only doing her duty, and if taking God's name helps restore calm, so be it.

Asked if she was angry when the mob confronted her and accused her of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma, Khan told NDTV in an exclusive interview, "Not angry, but yes, I was saddened. We all live and work in this country and everyone has the right to express themselves. I was doing my duty. If taking God's name can bring calm, I think it's a good thing."

Gwalior is tense over a face-off between two groups of lawyers over the installation of BR Ambedkar's statue on the premises of the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The local administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the city. Amid these curbs, a group of lawyers wanted to hold a Sundarkand Path -- a reading of a chapter in Ramayana.

When Khan said any gathering in the city is prohibited, a group of lawyers accused her of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma. To pressure her, the lawyers started raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. They were taken aback when Khan joined in. "Anything else? If you raise Shri Ram slogans, I will too," Khan was heard saying in a viral video of the exchange.

"We were on duty outside the house of a senior lawyer. There was talk about putting up tents for Sundarkand. But as per the Collector's order, no event can be held without permission. I was explaining that. Once permission is granted, they can do it. I was just ensuring that everything happens lawfully," she said.

Khan's story is one of resilience and focus. Born and raised in Guna district, she comes from a modest background. Her father is a retired government teacher, and her mother, a homemaker.

"After completing my schooling, I graduated in physiotherapy. Later, I worked in the GST department as an Assistant Commercial Tax Officer. But I wanted to serve the public more directly. That's why I started preparing for the civil services. In 2016, I cleared the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam."

Khan joined the police force in 2018. Her first posting was in Jabalpur before she was transferred to Gwalior as City Superintendent of Police.

She says her family is her strength. "I have a younger brother, two sisters, a sister-in-law, and a niece. It's a complete family," she said with a smile.

Despite the demanding nature of her duty, Khan finds time for music, reading, and storytelling. "I love reading. These days, I am very fond of watching web series. I enjoy series that have strong characters and good storytelling."

She admits she's hooked on the reality show Bigg Boss. "Tanya Mittal (from Gwalior) is my favorite contestant. She represents herself very well. I enjoy watching all such trailer-style series."

Her love for music runs deep. "I love old qawwalis and Lata Mangeshkar's songs. "Lag Ja Gale Ki Phir Ye Haseen Raat Ho Na Ho, songs like these stay with you. Many times, when I am on my way to work, I listen to music on my headphones."

Khan wants to study more. "I am also fond of writing. If I get a chance, I would love to write. For now, I am happy with my job and grateful for the support I have received from my seniors, my team, and the people."

In a city charged with emotion and politics, Hina Khan represents silent strength. She enforces the law firmly but with empathy. She faces criticism with composure and finds harmony in melody.