What Is A Green Cracker And How Different Is It From A Conventional Cracker

The Supreme Court has given a nod to green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) between October 18 and 21. The court ordered to restrict the use of green crackers between 6 am - 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and the day of Diwali. But what are green crackers and how are they any better than regular firecrackers?

Developed by CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), green firecrackers have a reduced shell size, use less raw materials, and are made without ash.

Additionally, it uses additives as dust suppressants to reduce emissions, including particulate matter, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

Toxic metals in traditional crackers are replaced with less hazardous compounds.

How Are Green Crackers Different

According to a paper published by CSIR-NEERI, traditionally used heavy metal-based compounds are the major source of fireworks pollution which causes health and environmental concern.

However, green crackers control emission with usage of multifunctional additives like zeolite and iron oxide along with reduced usage of chemicals in the manufacturing of crackers.

Are Green Crackers Pollution Free?

Both green crackers and traditional crackers cause pollution. The only difference is that green crackers cause 30 per cent less air pollution or particulate matter, according to the CSIR-NEERI.

Particulate Matter or PM is a collective name for all the particles present in the air. It is classified into four categories on the basis of size – PM10, PM2.5, PM1 and ultra-fine particulate matter. The smaller the particle size, the higher the penetration of it will be in our body.

Types Of Green Crackers:

SWAS (Safe Water and Air Releaser): These emit very fine water droplets that absorb dust SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium): These contain a safe amount of aluminum and are quieter STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): These do not contain potassium nitrate or sulfur, so they emit very little smoke

What Did The Supreme Court Say

Firecrackers smuggled in from outside Delhi-NCR during Diwali cause more damage than green crackers, the Supreme Court said today, while allowing the bursting of green crackers in the capital between October 18 and 21.

The top court called it a "balanced approach", permitting the use of crackers in moderation while "not compromising with the environment."

The Supreme Court has restricted the purchase and use of firecrackers in the capital from outside NCR. The court has also ordered the cancellation of manufacturer's licence in case green crackers are found to be fake.