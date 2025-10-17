Ahead Of Diwali Weekend, Delhi's AQI Still In 'Very Poor' Category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi continued to be in the "very poor" category on Friday morning, as the national capital gears up for the upcoming Diwali weekend with the festival of lights being celebrated on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was measured at 367 at 8 am.

The AQI reading is categorised as Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderately Polluted (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe (401-500).

Several Areas in Delhi See Poor AQI

A report by the news agency PTI said that several areas in Delhi recorded an AQI above 200, which meant that the air quality was poor.

In Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Chandni Chowk, the AQI was recorded at 276, 367, 310, and 212, respectively. In Dwarka Sec 8, the AQI was recorded at 305, in Nehru Nagar at 269, at IGI Airport (T3) at 221, in Rohini at 245, in Pusa at 224, and at India Gate (200).

Polluted Air Ahead Of Diwali

The worsening air quality in the national capital comes ahead of Diwali on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court cleared the use and sale of green crackers- which are considered less harmful than conventional ones.

A top court bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai said that green crackers were allowed from October 18-21. The fireworks shall be confined only from 6 am-7 am and from 6 pm-10 pm on these days.

And on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR imposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Stage I of the GRAP is activated when the AQI ranges between 201 and 300. Under this stage, 27 preventive actions are to be strictly implemented by all relevant agencies across the NCR, news agency PTI reported.

These include the use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, and dust suppression measures in road construction, repair projects and maintenance activities.

(With agency inputs)