VIP's Mukesh Sahani Is Mahagathbandhan's Presumptive Deputy Chief Minister

Mukesh Sahani, the 'hard-working' boss of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, will be the Mahagathbandhan's deputy chief ministerial candidate for next month's Bihar election, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, whose party is part of the alliance, said Thursday morning.

Sahani, however, will not be the only deputy chief ministerial candidate, with others likely to be named to satisfy the ambitions of high-profile members of the opposition alliance.

Gehlot also confirmed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial face, putting an end to speculation over rifts in the opposition ranks - a Congress grumbling over seat-sharing had earlier dithered in its endorsement- two weeks before the election begins.

Sahani, 44, will be expected to bring in votes from the Mallah, Sahani, and Nishad communities, whose nine per cent electoral weight could tilt the balance in this complex Bihar poll battle.

The Mallah community, a sub-caste of the Nishad community, is spread across Bihar but has influence in certain constituencies, particularly in the Mithilanchal and Seemanchal regions.

The terms Mallah, Nishad and Sahani are often used interchangeably or to refer to sub-groups of the larger riverine fishing and boatmen communities in Bihar.