Alarming AQI: Air Pollution Rising Amid Diwali Celebrations; Here's How To Stay Safe

Diwali is known as the festival of lights but there's another inevitable factor that comes along with the glitz and glam of Diwali celebrations: poor air quality. Diwali sees an increase in air pollution due to a spike in fire crackers. These fire crackers release high levels of harmful materials in the air. Some of these pollutants include sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, heavy metals as well as particulate matter (PM2.5). In fact, over the last week, Air Quality Index reports have already suggested an immediate shift in the air quality. Air Quality Index also known as AQI is a tool that can help us measure air quality. Being able to calculate and measure air quality can help us predict the damage it can do to our health. According to AQI.IN, Delhi's AQI has been listed at 183 as of 16th October 2025. 183 on the meter is qualified as “unhealthy” and the AQI is predicated to reach beyond the meter at 301+ which in denoted “hazardous” for health.

Let's understand how can these harmful pollutants affect our health.

How does air pollution during Diwali affect your health?

A landmark study from Karolinska Institutet using data from 2009-2019 estimated that 3.8 million deaths in India over that period were linked to air pollution exceeding India's own air quality guidelines (PM₂.₅ > 40 µg/m³). Even short exposure to PM2.5 matters. Air pollution during Diwali can cause acute health issues such as increased breathlessness, chest discomfort, dizziness from low oxygen intake, poor sleep, fatigue and so on. WHO's global air-quality guidance warns that both short-term and long-term exposures to PM2.5 increase risks of respiratory illness, heart attacks, strokes and other harms, and that health effects occur at lower concentrations than previously appreciated. That's why even brief Diwali spikes carry real public-health consequences.

This spike in poor air quality is further worsened by the climactic changes. Cold weather and slower air movement adds to the predicament. To lower the damage, Central Pollution Control Board has implemented rules for Diwali this year. It has permitted use of only green crackers in Delhi-NCR and must only be used from 18th to 21st October between 6pm to 10pm. Besides government initiatives, certain prevention steps can help minimise your risk of damage from the poor air quality. Below we share tips to help you stay safe from poor air quality this Diwali.

Follow these tips to stay safe from air pollution this Diwali

1. Monitor local AQI and plan accordingly

When AQI (especially PM2.5) climbs into the “poor” or “very poor” range, minimise outdoor time, especially evenings and nights around Diwali. CPCB and state SPCBs publish monitoring and special reports around the festival.

2. Avoid crowded outdoor fireworks displays

Personal exposure according to studies can multiplies risk from proximity so stay inside or afar as much as possible. Keep kids, infants and older adults indoors since they are at a higher risk of larger damage from the air pollution.

3. Use well-fitting masks for brief outdoor trips

A proper N95/FFP2 respirators reduce inhaled fine particles when used correctly and is helpful for unavoidable short exposures. Always buy certified masks and follow fit instructions. Surgical or cloth masks give limited PM2.5 protection.

4. Reduce indoor infiltration

Close doors or windows during peak pollution hours, use door-draft strips, and avoid indoor burning like candles, incense, mosquito coils on high-pollution days. If possible, run a HEPA-filter air purifier in living and sleeping areas as these substantially lower indoor PM2.5.

5. Manage asthma or COPD effectively

People with chronic respiratory disease should maintain inhaler or medication regimens, have a written action plan, and seek early medical advice for worsening symptoms.

6. Limit physical exertion outdoors

Heavy exercise increases the volume of air and pollutants you inhale. Postpone strenuous outdoor workouts during and immediately after Diwali.

7. Public measures matter

Evidence shows “green cracker” formulations reduce some emissions but volume, enforcement and product integrity matter. Long-term solutions require policy, monitoring and public adoption of low-emission practices.

Diwali's fireworks produce short, sharp pollution spikes that carry real health consequences, not just a nuisance. The scientific record is clear: PM spikes, metal-laden particles and associated toxic gases worsen respiratory and cardiovascular risk, particularly for vulnerable people and can extend into an aggravated winter pollution episode. Simple steps like the ones mentioned above can reduce harm immediately.

As Diwali approaches this year, the damage is beginning is appear.

